crime, peace, Aguililla, violence

The parish priest Gilberto Vergara García bet that the armed groups that dispute the control of Aguililla and Buenavista should contribute, be taken into account in the pacification process to return normality to this region of Michoacán.

The religious considers it essential to add all the possible wills, because Aguililla’s decomposition did not begin recently and the authorities of all levels of government must make a permanent and continuous effort to reverse the violence in this town located in the Michoacan highlands.

He called for a comprehensive effort in favor of those who live in the municipalities of Aguililla and Buenavista, where they live in permanent tension due to the conflict between two antagonistic gangs. In addition, also ensure the security of the Armed Forces.

The government has to opt for a continuous job, well done, for an intervention that is not overwhelming, but is in dialogue, that is an intervention that sees for others; Here we all count: those from Aguililla, those from Buenavista, we all count and are important and we have to be given our place. The people who are working and obviously taking care of their own, also even by the Armed Forces, we must see for them, we cannot send them to the slaughterhouse, they have to go with a well-defined strategy, “said the parish priest.

He emphasized the need to include the armed groups in this task of rescuing the Aguilenses, who are the most affected, because they are in the middle of two antagonistic groups of organized crime. “And finally also the armed groups, because we must also give them the opportunity, they are human beings and the opportunity to pacify us; This is not going to lead anywhere, this absurd war is only going to bring death toll ”.

It does have to be very clear that, in these situations and these negotiations, there are no heroes; that there is not someone who has to get up and carry the destiny of a people on their backs, I believe that there are many voices that have to be heard, each one, in their context and that the weight that each voice has, right? for the same purpose, that is: we want to achieve peace, “he said.

Vergara García was also emphatic in pointing out that those who violate the law at some point will be caught by justice.

What I would say is that we keep our sanity … here it is not about looking for enemies or looking for revenge, it is about looking for agreements. And respect the role of each person, and if the government has to enforce the rule of law and apply the law, and if someone is outside the law, they have to know that if they are outside the law one day justice will reach them, but that is apart, that is not caused by one.

The priest sees the return to normality in Aguililla far away, but he trusts in the good will of all those involved to move forward and avoid further deterioration in the quality of life of the population.

In the dialogue there will surely be clashes, disagreements, but I trust that, finally, we will arrive at something, something good, that is good for the people; I think that is what we all want ”, said Vergara García in an interview with Excelsior.

Meanwhile, two hundred state police officers are joining the surveillance tasks on the Apatzingán-Aguililla highway, in order to guarantee the free movement of vehicles.

The elements of the Michoacán Police have been reinforcing soldiers since last Thursday, which brings about the reactivation of that communication channel, blocked for a year and a half.

During the day, the road is completely free for vehicles; however, at night, civilians retake the barricades in Pinzándaro and Catalinas, Buenavista municipality.

PROFILE

Gilberto Vergara knows the problem in towns where there is a presence of armed groups and disputes over the control of criminal activities. He was a parish priest in Tumbiscatío when a cartel controlled entire municipalities and, with that experience, he considers it unnecessary to assume himself as heroes in the pacification process. He arrived at the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe two years ago, where he is currently located.

