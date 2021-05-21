Crime of passion: woman died when facing ex-boyfriend invader at knife in her apartment in Harlem



Forensic transportation in NYC.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death and her ex-boyfriend was seriously injured in a domestic fight when the man invaded her apartment in Harlem, NYC, last night.

They were later identified as Alayna Hardy and Fernando Munera. The young woman was attacked when the suspect broke into the home around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after unsuccessfully attempted to enter a fire escape earlier hours in the building located between 115th St and 1st Av, according to police. It’s unclear if the NYPD was tipped off after that first incident.

Once inside, the 26-year-old unleashed a savage attack on his ex girlfriend, stabbing her several times throughout her body. In the middle of the fight, the victim was also able to stab his attacker, once on the neck and once on the chest.

The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan, but could not be saved, police said. Paramedics The suspect was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he is in police custody in critical condition.. The charges against him were pending as of last night, the New York Post reported.

This case was one of the two homicides that occurred last night in the city, in the middle of a new violent day that also left 9 injured in total.