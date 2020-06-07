“The night before, although I am not given to pray, I asked God to make me the miracle of keeping my daughter, because I am pregnant and I have threatened to have an abortion. He (God) gave me the opportunity for my daughter, not only to develop within me, but to see her grow when she is born. ”

With those words, the young businesswoman Pamela Mercedes del Orbe began to relate her negative experience to LISTÍN DIARIO, of the assault she was subjected to, when she was intercepted in front of a funeral parlor by criminals, when she was moving in her vehicle in the direction of a bank in Barahona. , South of the country.

The young woman, stating that still suffers from the incident, Said that the perpetrators could have killed her since the weapon with which they threatened her was “loaded”, ready to fire.

“I really say that I was born again in front of a funeral home. I peed on my clothes, since that day I am not the same, I dream things, I am uneasy, ”said Del Orbe.

She also indicated that the alleged perpetrators of the crime boarded her in a white Hyundai Sonata vehicle and two motorcycles, managing to take away three million pesos that she carried in a bag to deposit with a bank, in addition to a pistol.

Not at ease

Pamela Mercedes highlighted the work carried out by the South Regional Directorate of the National Police, noting that it identified, located, imprisoned and made available to the authorities those suspected of having assaulted her, although so far there are two fugitives.

The alleged physical authors of the robbery were identified as Miguel Ángel Matos Agustín “Yiyito”, José Miguel Suero Rubio, also known as “Timba”, Adrián Carrasco Féliz, alias “Sensei” and who is detained, and Brauny Jasel Féliz (Braulio).

However, the young woman is not satisfied with the Public Ministry, since she understands that said defense body has been complacent with the alleged perpetrators of the criminal act.

He stated that the car in which the alleged criminals were transported is the property of a lady resident in Santo Domingo, who alleges that his vehicle was stolen, but did not file a complaint until the day after the assault.

“The lady was released purely and simply and just like the one who supposedly rents it was in the car. There are only two detainees, whom I identified: one who was on a motorcycle, who was the one who took the bundle with the money and another who broke the glass of my car on the left side, ”he asserted.

A source from the Ministry, contacted by LISTÍN DIARIO, said that the judge of the local Permanent Attention Court rejected the arrest warrants and appeals of the accused, citing that they did not present binding evidence to support the complaint to issue the search warrant, for what a prosecutor gave up on the case for “mishandling.”