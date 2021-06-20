Crime, generator of refugees in America; discrimination towards groups

MEXICO CITY.

Criminal violence has become the main generator of refugee movements in America, mainly in the region of Mexico and Central America, said Adalberto Santana, member of the Center for Research on Latin America and the Caribbean of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (CIAL -UNAM).

“For example, in the case of Mexico, those who are migrants from Central America, particularly from Honduras, are the product of violence, they leave their country as a result of criminal violence or the violence of the Honduran government, and they come to Mexican territory. , crossing the Guatemalan territory, seeking refuge ”, explained the specialist.

The university researcher highlighted that the inhabitants of the Central American country arrive in Mexico with the hope of continuing to the United States; The same occurs with residents of Mexican entities fleeing violence from organized crime groups in their regions.

“Drug trafficking in particular in the cases of the countries of America, specifically Mexico, has generated a series of regional violence, for example in the state of Michoacán; in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, a few years ago; in Tamaulipas, where it was much more evident.

“Where people have to flee their communities because they are the product of threats, attacks or assassinations by organized crime, drug cartels, for example the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), the Familia Michoacana , the Northwest Cartel, Los Zetas, which have affected various communities, ”said Santana.

Since 2001, every June 20 is World Refugee Day, a date established by the United Nations (UN) in its General Assembly on December 4 of the previous year.

This date was designated to coincide with the commemoration that had been taking place for this vulnerable group on the African continent, one of the regions with the largest number of displaced populations, even up to this date.

With the establishment of the date at the global level, the international organization called on the authorities of all countries, affiliated or not, to design policies to recognize the guarantees of refugees, whether these groups are welcomed, asylees, exiles. , persecuted, expatriates or deported.

“In various Latin American countries there is refuge, what happens at certain junctures is that the issue between the immigrant, irregular migrant, refugee or exile increases or becomes more visible.

“It would seem that they are common terms, but they are not; because the refugee is more than anything a legal-political term, which refers to those who are persecuted by war and who, when crossing an international border, from one country to another, are accepted as refugees ”, explained Santana .

The UN office in charge of overseeing the development of policies to support this sector is the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which until 2019 had calculated that there were 82.4 million displaced or refugees in the world. .

According to their figures, of that total, only 26.4 million people can be classified as refugees, and of these, just over half are over 18 years of age.

For this year, the UNHCR campaign selected the slogan “Together we take care of each other, we learn and we shine”, seeking that governments and society favor refugees with basic and specialized health, food, mental, sexual and reproductive services.

According to their data, as of June 18, 2021, an estimated 20.7 million refugees were under the mandate of the UNHCR; 5.7 million Palestinians under the mandate of UNRWA, 48 million internally displaced persons, 4.1 million asylum seekers and 3.9 million Venezuelans displaced abroad.

Of the total number of displaced or refugee people, only 14% are welcomed by a developed country, 73% were received in an immediate neighboring country, the rest have to cross more than two borders.

The UNHCR establishes that 68% of the refugees or displaced persons, in the world, come from only five countries, considering the 20.7 million under his mandate and the 3.9 million displaced Venezuelans.

To be as follows, according to their report this year, Syria with 6.7 million, Venezuela 3.9 million, Afghanistan 2.6 million, South Sudan 2.2 million and Myanmar with 1.1 million.

On June 7, 2000, Mexico adhered to the Refugee Statute, thereby committing itself to collaborate with UNHCR for the development of policies to respect and protect this group.

For the CIAL-UNAM researcher, contrary to what happens in some regions of Europe or Asia, with nationalisms that reject refugees, in America discrimination or racism prevails against these groups.

“In Latin America I don’t see many nationalisms, what I see is discrimination, which is different, discrimination against Central American migrants or Mexicans in the United States, which is where it suffers the most.

“Today, in the government of (Joseph) Biden there have been more expulsions of irregular migrants or refugees in the United States, than in the time of (Donald) Trump, which is paradoxical,” said the specialist.

In Mexico, in 1980, the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (Comar), under the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), was created as the office in charge of providing care and assistance to this sector, with the aim of promoting its integration to society.

Figures from this commission establish that, during 2018, a total of 29 thousand 583 people requested refuge in Mexico, a figure that increased to 70 thousand 418 the following year, equivalent to 238 percent, as a result of the announcement made by the federal government of offer help and work, mainly to Central American countries, to reach the United States.

By 2020, the number of people who requested refuge fell to 41,179, equivalent to 58.4%, in relation to the disproportionate increase in the previous year.

However, so far this year, from January to May, a total of 41,195 people have requested their refugee status from the Mexican authorities, surpassing those of last year by 16.

Comar statistics established that in 2019, of the 70 thousand 418 people who requested refuge in Mexico, 30 thousand 104 were from Honduras, 9 thousand 43 from El Salvador, 8 thousand 686 from Cuba, 7 thousand 634 from Venezuela and 5,000 539 from Haiti, in the top five.

By 2020, of the 41,179 people seeking refugee status, 15,465 were from Honduras, 5,960 from Haiti, 5,749 from Cuba, 4 thousand 50 from El Salvador and 3,273 from Venezuela.

Between January and May of this year, there are 19 thousand 33 Hondurans, 7 thousand 135 Haitians, 3 thousand 769 Cubans, 3 thousand 8 Salvadorans and 2 thousand 369 Venezuelans who have requested refuge in the Comar offices in the country.