Crime does not give truce to candidates in states; add 910 attacks on politicians

MEXICO CITY.

The eve of the election closed with 910 attacks against politicians, of which 91 were intentional homicides, 88 violations against dignity, 71 attacks against his collaborators and 60 damage to property, among others, according to the Sixth Report on Political Violence in Mexico 2021, from the consulting firm Etellekt.

The 910 attacks against politicians left, from September 7, 2020 to June 5, 2021, 860 victims, of which 310 (36%) are women and 550 (64%) are men. Also, of the 860 victims, 628 were candidates for various public positions, of which 381 are men and 247 women.

Yesterday, in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico, a few hours after the voting took place, alleged armed men shot at the home of the candidate for mayor of the municipality for the Together We Will Make History coalition, Raciel Pérez Cruz.

At least 30 bullet wounds can be seen on the facade of the morenista’s house. The applicant reported that there were no injuries.

On the other hand, in Puebla, the truck in which the Fuerza por México candidate for mayor of Izúcar de Matamoros was traveling was shot, causing it to overturn and injuring two people. This is the fifth violent event in the last week in different areas of the state and the second that occurs in the same period against a FxM candidate.

The attack occurred yesterday against Rubero Suárez Salgado on the Izúcar de Matamoros-San Juan Epatlán highway, near the José Vasconcelos school.

Last Thursday, the PSI standard-bearer for the mayor of Coxcatlán, Aarón Castillo Delgado, was taken from his unit by armed individuals and intimidated into withdrawing from the race.

On the other hand, in Querétaro, during the early hours of yesterday, two trucks owned by the interim mayor of El Marqués, María del Rosario León Giles, were set on fire, state authorities confirmed.

According to reports, the attack occurred in the Colorilandia subdivision, in the community of El Colorado, less than 24 hours before today’s election day.

Regarding the damage, the local Prosecutor’s Office reported that it was two individuals who set fire to one of the units and it spread to the second.

Just Friday, the PRI candidate for the El Marqués council, Guadalupe Alcántara, accused an attack against her, her family and collaborators, who were shot in the community of Chichimequillas.

In Sinaloa, a commando broke into the home of the organization secretary of the PRI State Steering Committee, José Alberto Salas Beltrán, and took him away by force. Until press time, his whereabouts were unknown.

In Nayarit, the State Prosecutor’s Office reported that the mayoral candidate was located by the municipality of Amatlán de Cañas, of the Going for Nayarit coalition, María de Jesús Rodríguez Arenas, who was missing or not located.

The candidate was accompanied by her husband and four other people; all of them are in good health.

Meanwhile, after the violent events that occurred on Friday in the municipality of La Concordia, Chiapas, the national leader of the Solidarity Encounter Party (PES) blamed the president of the state Congress, José Octavio García Macías, for having generated this conflict, which resulted in injured people and the burning of a motorcycle.

In the Paraíso neighborhood, Morena militants attacked PES sympathizers with gunshots, resulting in two injuries.

Flores Cervantes pointed out that these attacks are due to the fact that the legislator intends to impose his wife, María Victoria Coutiño, in the municipal presidency.

In Veracruz, “justice, justice, justice”, dozens of people shouted in a funeral caravan that followed the body of the candidate for mayor of Cazones de Herrera by MC, René Tovar, who was murdered on Friday night.

His remains were handed over to his family by the Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office.

With information from Fernando Pérez C., Ángeles Velasco, Emmanuel Rincón, Jesús Bustamante, Roxana Aguirre, Gaspar Romero and Karla Méndez