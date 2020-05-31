The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule with two American astronauts, launched on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, was docked this Sunday to the International Space Station (ISS).

The spacecraft’s first contact and docking with the target, located 400 km from Earth, occurred at 10:16 a.m. EST, a few minutes earlier than planned.

Astronauts are currently expected to arrive at the ISS.

Soon after, the procedure was completed with an airtight seal.

This is a crucial step in this historic mission, the most dangerous and high-level mission ever entrusted to a private company by NASA.

Aboard the capsule are astronauts Bob Behnkhen and Doug Hurley, both veterans of NASA’s space shuttle program, completed in 2011.

“The docking is complete,” said one crew member.

“It has been a true honor to be a small part of this nine-year effort since the last time a United States spacecraft has docked with the International Space Station,” he added.

This is the first mission since the end in 2011 of the flights of American ships to the ISS, which left the Russian Soyuz rockets, safer and less expensive, the exclusivity of manned flights.

For nine years, travelers to the ISS all left the Baikonur Cosmodrome, having undergone training in Russia and learned the Pushkin language.

With great fair play, the Russian space agency Roskosmos congratulated SpaceX on Sunday for the successful launch of its rocket.

“I would like to greet our American colleagues,” cosmonaut Sergey Krikaliov, executive director of the Russian space agency for manned flight programs, said in a video posted on the Roskosmos Twitter page.

“The success of this mission will provide us with new opportunities that will benefit the entire international program” of manned flights in space, he added.

