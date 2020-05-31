CDMX.- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) confirmed that the capsule Crew Dragon managed to fit into the International Space Station (EEI), at 9:16 am (Mexico City).

The rocket Falcon 9 Aviation company SpaceX with a spacecraft carrying two NASA astronauts took off on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, in FloridaThis is the first human space flight to the ISS from US soil in nine years.

As detailed The New York Times, the ISS, located at an altitude of about 250 kilometers, revolves around the land at more than 17,000 kilometers per hour. The fundamental principle of orbital dynamics is that objects in the low orbits move faster, and those in the high orbits move more slowly. At launch, the Dragon crew began following the space station. But traveling in an orbit below the space station, it moved faster and caught up with it. Through a series of maneuvers, the capsule raised its orbit, allowing the capsule to approach the station at a slower speed.

While astronauts could dock to the station manually in an emergency, the Dragon Crew’s computers automatically started approaching the capsule to the space station at 8:27 a.m. (Mexico City time), when they were within a few 5 kilometers away.

At a series of predetermined points during the approach, the spacecraft stops so that mission controllers on Earth can ensure that everything is working as planned. When the Crew Dragon was about 200 meters in front of the space station, the astronauts tested manual control of the spacecraft as they continued to approach.

The North American newspaper details, the computer takes over again for the final approach. Once docked, Hurley and Behnken wait a couple of hours to complete the necessary tests to ensure that the seals between the spacecraft and the space station are airtight.

The launch on Saturday – a fact that feeds the emerging mythology of Musk’s signature – was made from platform 39A, from which the Moon exploration Apollo missions took off in the 1960s and 1970s.

We had not seen American astronauts take off from American territory aboard American rockets in nine years. We did it again today, “said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

It is in a first stage on (the) journey towards establishing a civilization on Mars and making humanity a multi-planet species, “said Elon Musk, who is obsessed with the red planet.

Musk, who knew nothing of rockets when he created SpaceX, had to earn NASA’s trust. His first three releases failed. One of the rockets exploded on the ground, another shortly after takeoff, and last year the Dragon capsule itself exploded during an examination of the engines. The program should have started in 2017.

This mission of the Crew Dragon capsule, called “Demo-2”, will be key for SpaceX, a company that Musk founded in 2002 with the objective of developing a lower cost alternative for manned space travel.

A capsule like Apollo, but more advanced

Dragon is similar to an Apollo capsule, but in a 21st century version. Touchscreens have replaced buttons and cranks. The interior is predominantly white, and the lighting is more subtle.

A single “umbilical cord” connects the suits to the seats to provide fresh air and communications for the two astronauts, dressed in body-tight space combinations, designed with the help of a Hollywood costume designer.

If the mission, which could run until August, is successful, the Americans will no longer depend on the Russians to access space.

Takeoffs from Florida will become more regular, with four astronauts on board. SpaceX also plans to move private passengers into space and even to the ISS, perhaps next year.

