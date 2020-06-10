When it comes to the big leagues, Dominicans players, in the good or the bad, are always among the first. And in the draft that is celebrated from 1965, the Creoles have also had a select participation.

Sometimes they have spearheaded and met expectations.

At other times they have exceeded what was expected of them.

For example, Alex Rodriguez was the first in the 1993 draft for the Seattle Mariners before his nearly 700 home runs and controversial career.

In 2010, Manny Machado was number three for the Baltimore Orioles, before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and signing for $ 330 million and 10 years with the San Diego Padres.

Manny Ramirez, before his 555 homers and unique way of being and going out the narrow door, was also a first-round pick, ranking 13th for the Cleveland Indians in 1991.

In the 1986 regular-phase draft, Moisés Alou was second in the first round for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

There is the case of Pedro Álvarez, who was chosen twice. First by the Boston Red Sox in round 14 of 2005 and then by the Pittsburgh Pirates as number two in the first round of 2008.

Plácido Polanco faced a similar situation when he was first taken over by the Chicago White Sox in round 49 of 1993 and a year later he was selected in round 19 by the St. Louis Cardinals.

A couple of players, who were in Puerto Rico at the time, were selected in the draft.

Edwin Encarnacion was taken over by the Texas Rangers in the ninth round in 2000 and Henry Mateo was elected at number 58 of the second round in 1995 by the Montreal Expos.

Two special cases that were selected in late rounds, but exploited in the Major Leagues are those of Albert Pujols and José Bautista.

Pujols, a star since his Hall of Fame debut, was chosen by the St. Louis Cardinals in round 13 of the 1999 draft.

Bautista, who established himself as a power hitter with the Toronto Blue Jays after floundering around different organizations, was a round 20 pick for the Pirates in 2000.

Closer to the top ranks was Dellin Betances with the New York Yankees, chosen in round eight of the 2006 draft.

The Milwaukee Brewers took Ronnie Belliard in the eighth round of 1994, while Julio Borbón was number 35, but in the first round, for the Texas Rangers in the 2007 draft.

Víctor Díaz, owner of the home run record in a campaign in the Dominican league, was chosen by the Los Angeles Dodgers in round 37 of 2000.

Humberto Sánchez, another double-choice case, was first taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in round nine of 2000 and then by the Detroit Tigers in round 31 of 2001.

Manny Delcarmen was elected by the Boston Red Sox in the second round in 2000.

Cases of Lugo and Juan Peña

Infielder.

Julio Lugo, who had a career of more than 10 years in the Major Leagues, was selected by the Houston Astros in round number 43 of the draw for the year 1994.

Pitcher.

Juan Peña, a right-hander with a short-lived participation in Major League Baseball, was chosen by the Boston Red Sox in the 27th round of 1995.

Lugo in 1994.

In 1994 in the third round at No. 94 overall, right-hander Ruddy Lugo was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers team, who played two years with Tampa Bay and Oakland.