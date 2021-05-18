Creole Soul from Guadeloupe: New Event!

Creole Soul from Guadeloupe or also entitled, “Alma Criolla de Guadalupe” is an event that you are going to love and that you really cannot miss, it is going to be presented this month of May! Do you want to find out all the details? We tell you everything here in Music News!

It turns out that on May 19 the most wonderful staging of the month of May will be taking place! It is an event sponsored by “Mother Tongues Festival” and the event is called Creole Soul from Guadeloupe or also Alma Criolla de Guadalupe.

The cost of the event varies up to 30 euros, something quite accessible for a tremendous performance that you will be able to experience.

The event will not only take place next Wednesday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m. but also on Sunday, May 23, you will be able to witness it in case you cannot on Wednesday, and it will be at 5:00 p.m. : 30 in the afternoon.

Of course these events that we present to you are completely online for reasonable reasons. The pandemic continues and entertainment must continue, but with measures so that we all continue to take care of ourselves. Creole Soul from Guadeloupe is clearly no exception.

In this event we will be able to witness the singer-songwriter Ines Khai who is going to present us with an adapted interpretation of her latest album entitled, “Pitit a Lanmè”. In this show we will be able to see a solo performance created entirely in real time, as Khai will animate a story that tries to cross oceans with a guitar and of course with his dreamy melodies and a loop pedal.

Ines Khai for those who did not know, as a curious fact we tell you that she comes from Guadeloupe, which is a group of islands in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, her language is Creole and her songs are also Creole. So hence this wonderful event name! Do not miss it.

Check this link to get your registration as well as more information: https://www.eventbrite.es/e/creole-soul-from-guadeloupe-tickets-150793444251?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1