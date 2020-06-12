See how to make this delicious dessert with corn, you will be surprised!

June 12, 2020

Corn is a food widely used in kitchens, its flavor is unique, natural and healthy, and you can also use it to prepare a delicious flan. Did you know? Do not hesitate to prepare it!

In this social confinement, many of us have chosen to prepare delicious recipes to surprise everyone at home, for this rich innovative recipe you can use corn or corn, the combination of these ingredients is divine. For this you can use an ear, the shelled and the kicks or you can simply use a can of sweet corn so the process is easier.

Delight yourself preparing this corn flan

This dessert is so sweet and soft that when you try it it slows down in your mouth, also this recipe can be prepared both in the oven or on the stove. The only difference is the cooking time, the rest will be the same flavor.

What you will need:

For the caramel:

1 cup of sugar (200 grams) ½ cup of water (120 milliliters)

For the flan or corn cheese:

1 can of drained sweet corn 1 can of condensed milk (395 g) 200 milliliters of milk cream (1 cup) 100 milliliters of coconut milk 3 eggs 1 tablespoon of butter at room temperature 1 pinch of salt

Preparation method:

The first thing we will do is prepare the caramel, here you will have to pour the sugar and the indicated water in a saucepan over low heat and stir until everything disintegrates and unites. Be careful not to burn it, turn it off when the caramel is the right color.

Once you have the caramel, immediately pass it to the mold that you will use for your corn flan, otherwise when it cools it will harden. Be careful not to burn yourself with the candy!

For the corn flan mixture you will only need to pour all the ingredients prescribed in the blender and mix them well until it becomes a homogeneous mixture. Beat everything at full speed for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Remember that since it is corn, it is advisable to go through a strainer before mixing it into the oven, thus preventing your mixture from having possible unwanted pieces. Now it will be time to cover the surface of your mold with aluminum foil so that it does not burn.

Here you can choose to do it in the oven or on the stove, in the same way in the two options it is necessary to prepare a water bath. Remember that the mold where the water in the bain-marie will go must always be larger than the flan mold and the water must occupy 1/3 of the mold.

Now, if you are going to cook it on the stove you must do it over low heat for about 60 minutes. If you are going to put it in the oven, your oven should be preheated to 180ºC and you should let it cook for about 40 or 60 minutes. To make sure that your dessert is ready you only need to insert a toothpick in it, if it comes out clean it is because it is already.

Let it cool, you can put it in the refrigerator when it is at room temperature and unmold the next day, or you can also unmold it when you feel it is already cold. Do not unmold it hot or it may break.