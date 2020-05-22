MEXICO – Black smoke does not stop coming from the crematoriums of the Mexican capital and travels to the nearby colonies, it goes into the houses and into the lungs of those who only have to witness the number of victims that this pandemic is leaving.

“I say that to the family, if you don’t die of the coronavirus, you die of the smoke that comes here,” says José Sánchez, who lives and works near a crematorium.

Inside, the fire that consumes those who could not win the battle against the virus does not stop day and night.

“We are above 70% increase in cremation, all the ovens are saturated, they are working all day,” says Miguel Morales, one of the cremators.

Morales works in Iztapalapa, the mayor’s office where the most infections and deaths from COVID-19 are recorded, and says that for two months he has not rested for a single day, doubled shifts and had to hire more people.

But despite this, the waiting list is long because the ovens are not enough.

Current conditions make it impossible to open the Mexican capital.

“We do not let them rest, we do not give them the necessary time to decontaminate themselves, in addition to the fact that they are not trained to work in that way,” says Salvador Marín, administrator of one of the crematoriums.

For this reason, the corpses have to be stored – as has been recorded in various videos – even for days in the morgues and warehouses.

Outside the crematoriums, such as the one in Iztapalapa, considered the epicenter of the pandemic, families form for long hours, waiting first to go through the process and after getting a turn to incinerate their loved ones.

Once they agree to an appointment, the floats make long lines. Daniel Arcaraz says that at least 60 bodies are delivered there every week.

“It takes three days to schedule a cremation,” says Arcaraz, who drives one of the floats.

And according to the forecasts shown by the contagion curve, the time is still far when the flames will go out and the gray clouds will no longer show the number of deaths in the crematoriums.

