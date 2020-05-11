MEX253. MEXICO CITY (MEXICO), 04/24/2020 .- Workers of the Pantheon of San Nicolás Tolentino, in the Mayor’s Office of Iztapalapa in Mexico City, move the body of a deceased person due to the COVID pandemic to the crematorium area -19. Mexico yesterday exceeded the thousand deaths of COVID-19, with 1,069 deaths and reached 11,633 accumulated infections, 10.6% more than the 10,544 in the previous report, the country’s health authorities reported. EFE / Sáshenka Gutiérrez

The Mexico City is the place with the highest number of infections and deaths from covid-19, eight thousand 705 cases and 729 deaths are reported. In addition to hospitals, funeral services bear the brunt of the rapid increase in these numbers.

Those in charge of different capital funeral homes warned that lhe crematoriums of the city “are saturated” by the dead of the new coronavirus. They added that, to be cremated, a body can expect to wait shifts of more than 24 hours, or they also begin to choose to send them to the State of Mexico.

“Everything is saturated, there are no hours to cremate. Usually all funeral homes have a gap of one, two or even three days, because the schedules are already saturated”Javier Rodríguez, from Funerales Juárez, near the Hospital Juárez de México, told Milenio.

He added: “We have the need to go to cremate further: Acolman, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Ecatepec and Tultitlán, because here Mexico City, public and private ovens are saturated“

One of the crematoria with the highest demand is the one located in Palo Alto, Cuajimalpa. The two furnaces that they have there operate 24 hours a day and these days, in the middle of Phase 3 of the covid-19 in the country, they manage to perform up to 40 daily services.

The coordinator of Pantheons in Cuajimalpa, Raúl Peñaloza, accepted that Palo Alto is operating at its maximum capacity: “We are saturated, why ?, because they (courts and funeral homes) are not scheduled, they get their cremation order and immediately come here.”

In addition, added to the fact that funeral homes maintain that the service progresses slowly, the ovens require maintenance and spare parts. Milenio reports having visited Palo Alto and verified the operation, as well as the black smoke that comes out of the chimneys, which generates annoyance and neighborhood complaints, for which they installed filters.

In this regard, the workers indicated that the bodies arrive in black bags and when they are put in they release black smoke for 10 minutes, but later the service is normalized, despite the fact that they work at forced marches.

The Reforma newspaper had already reported that funeral homes in the eastern Valley of Mexico alerted that they already had their services saturated by people who died from covid-19 or are suspected of having carried the disease.

In municipalities such as Los Reyes, La Paz, Chicoloapan and Chalco there are around 30 funeral parlors, but only in three of them do they have active cremation service.

David Licona, representative of the Nezahualcóyotl funeral association, revealed to that media that only one of the crematoriums is public and is located in the Municipal Pantheon of the entity. The other pair are private services, but they do not serve all funeral homes.

Licona also detailed that Eight out of 10 services for which they are required refer to patients with a death from the coronavirus. This causes waiting times to be up to two or three days after death; that is to say, the hospitals manage to keep the bodies for more than 48 hours.