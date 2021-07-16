Crematories in Los Cabos, BCS are saturated due to the rise of covid

LOS CABOS, BCS.

Due to the increase in covid-19 cases and, therefore, the deaths registered in recent days in Los Cabos, the two crematorium ovens that operate in this municipality of Cabeño have become saturated.

“It is black smoke, but indeed, the corpses are lining up to be cremated, as you say,” said the head of the Coepris in Los Cabos, Iván Núñez.

He reported that in recent days and due to the complaint from the residents of the Ejidal and Arenal neighborhood of Cabo San Lucas, the Coepris verified the two crematoriums “and we found a saturation of work, 25 bodies are waiting their turn.”

Iván Núñez said that after the complaints received in the State Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Coepris), an inspection was carried out at the funeral homes in Cabo San Lucas, verifying that the companies adhere to the regulations, so they did not no irregularity was found, although there was a saturation of work with more than 25 bodies on hold.

Regarding the relocation of the crematoriums, which is required by the community of the Ejidal and Arenal colonies, Iván Núñez pointed out that “this is a matter that the municipal authorities and the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) must attend to. ”.

Regarding the emanations of black smoke when the bodies are cremated, which causes general annoyance in the inhabitants, the head of the Coepris in Los Cabos, Iván Núñez, indicated that personnel of the agency, at the time of the verification found that the business was in the process of incineration and they did not detect any black smoke.

However, funeral home workers, when questioned about this matter, immediately justified that the deaths occurred because the people when they were alive, had obesity or cancer.

“They have a saturation of work due to the rise in covid-19, only yesterday there were around 25 bodies and they already had overdue, they have a lot of activity; In matters of what sets its regulations we did not find anything, verifying that they are regularized and have all the certifications and certificates of Semarnat, “said the head of the agency.

They cross the Mexican border in search of immunization

TAPACHULA, Chis.— Guatemalan migrants line up at the Talismán bridge in order to cross into Mexico and receive the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine in the city. Since last July 9, the Mexican government increased the number of doses to inoculate more citizens, including those of another nationality.

Each person who enters from Guatemala spends around 200 dollars, about 4 thousand Mexican pesos, for the stay and food.

Hans Reyna, a Guatemalan citizen who, in the company of his family, managed to get vaccinated in Tapachula, said that there are tours that are organized by travel agencies, there in Guatemala, and they charge a certain amount of quetzals to make the trip to Mexico.

There are around 200 people who arrive at the Mexican border with Guatemala and enter the national territory with the Regional Visitor Card or passport. Despite the delay, they wait until they are admitted.

Said the Guatemalan, “the number of Guatemalans who cross the border is quite a lot. Today we vaccinated 11 people. We left from Monday, today Thursday, it was worth spending in a hotel, food, driving from there, it is from 8 to 9 hours taking the precautions ”.

He said that, in his country, access to vaccines is complicated, “there is no order to be able to be vaccinated. We are blessed to be vaccinated here in Chiapas, Mexico, where we have been treated very well. There was room for two 40-year-olds, we had access to one 20-year-old, and we were blessed to be able to vaccinate our children as well ”.

Various vaccination modules have been installed in Tapachula; located in the Children’s Coexistence Center, in the City Theater, in the Navy detachment, as well as other points, in order to vaccinate the Mexican population and the migrant population aged 40 and over.

Claudia Ramírez, representative of tourist agencies in Guatemala, said that, in one calculation, about 200 people pass to Mexico, because most do not go through migration, because they do not have a regional pass for Mexico.

“Few people pass by showing their passport, but during the day that movement continues and we call them the vaccine tourist, specifically they go for that.”

This moment is a great opportunity for Guatemalans, because every day we see the passage of people who travel for the vaccine; talking to them, they tell us that the treatment is very good and the immunization process is very fast and effective.