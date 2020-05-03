CDMX.– Through his daily conference, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that the cremation of the bodies of patients who die from coronaviruses are not mandatory in Mexico, as they are in other countries.

To express question, the health official explained that each family is free to dispose of the remains of their deceased in the way that seems most convenient to them and emphasized that the cremation process of the bodies is not forcing anyone.

He mentioned that only some public health institutions like the IMSS and the ISSSTE They have their own crematoriums within their facilities.

He commented that although cremation of the bodies is preferable to reduce the risk of contagion, it has not been established that it is mandatory.

Regarding the case of people in Ecatepec who forcibly entered a hospital to remove the body of a relative and recorded the bodies at the scene, commented that the bodies are kept in special sealed bags and are treated to prevent the spread of the virus during handling, with specific disinfecting solutions.

He regretted this case, commenting that having removed the body without the necessary care could have put the health of those involved at risk.

He commented that the bodies are delivered as soon as possible, but each health unit has its own procedures.

Again, he asked not to disclose false information, and in the specific case of this family in Ecatepec, who denounced that his deceased “arrived well at the hospital and died within a few hours,” he explained that in some cases the Covid-19 You can fast forward, so you asked people not to panic.

Regarding the wakes, he emphasized that it is important not to do them currently. He emphasized that on the microsite https://coronavirus.gob.mx/ is the technical guide for the management of bodies of deceased by Covid.

