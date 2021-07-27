Creepy video: a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck four times by lightning

Enlarge

ACD July 27, 2021

What happens if a car is struck by lightning? What if they fall four in a row? Do not miss the video where we show it to you.

If you’ve never seen how lightning strikes a car, now you’re going to see it. Thanks to the images collected by the dashboard camera of a vehicle that was driving during a storm on a highway in Waverly, Kansas (United States).

In the video, we can see how a Jeep Grand Cherokee is struck by lightning, not once but up to four times. At the time of the event, a major thunderstorm was occurring and it is the “poor” Jeep Grand Cherokee, approaching a highway intersection, that receives four shocks in rapid succession.

After the impact, the Jeep vehicle stopped due to the burst of its tires. The off-road lights turn off immediately after the lightning strike, as their electrical systems are likely affected.

Four spokes and the Jeep Grand Cherokee …

The person who uploaded the video to YouTube maintains that a family of five (a couple, two children under two years old and a baby) was traveling in the SUV. Apparently, everyone escaped the incident unharmed.

Although the impact of lightning on a car seems quite scary, cars are relatively safer places for lightning and thunderstorms. The electrical charge that strikes the car in a lightning bolt passes from the metal to the ground.

What happens if lightning strikes the car

Modern cars come with a host of safety features and lightning-proof systems as well. Thus, serious damage to critical systems is unlikely inside the vehicle.

In fact, Richard Hammond recreated a lightning strike in the first Top Gear programs and the Volkswagen Golf used for the test continued to function normally.

Nevertheless, driving during a severe thunderstorm is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.