Browsing the Internet does not put various online threats at risk, such as malware, ransomware, pishing techniques, among others, but there is a type of malicious program that haunts users. Read: Facebook buys Giphy, the popular site for creating GIFs

It is known as creepware, and what causes that when installed on the computer or mobile device, it sends in real time to another server what our camera or webcam is capturing in real time.

They may be spying on you through your webcam. Photo: Pixabay

This type of practice is linked to different types of fraud or threats, since they usually use your videos to threaten you to publish them on social networks, thereby trying to extort money from you.

According to tuexperto.com, Google removed from its Play Store a total of 812 creepware applications with the ability to carry out attacks on users who download it.

Creepware programs are a type of malware that attack our privacy by accessing it from any camera or webcam on a device with internet access.

What makes them dangerous is that they do not attack our equipment or systems, but rather damage our public image.

Cyber ​​criminals use this practice to extort money from their victims by paying a ransom, in exchange for not making intimate photos and videos public.

Another risk with creepware is the theft of personal information through the infected device. This can be the numbers of credit cards, bank accounts or electronic mail.

To protect ourselves from this type of practice, we must have common sense when browsing the Internet: avoid clicking on suspicious links or attachments. Since these could be false and a fraud.

To be more protected we must do the following:

Install an antivirus and we must always keep it updated.

Do not access dubious links or open attachments of strange origin.

Update your internet browser regularly.

Change your passwords regularly.

And if it is not enough for you, do it as the Black Mirror series and put an adhesive tape on the camera of your device.

When browsing the internet, always try to be alert and not trust that our devices are safe.

