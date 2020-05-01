The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has launched the process for access to State-guaranteed loans for him rent payment to vulnerable tenants by COVID-19.

It does so after publishing this Friday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) the Ministerial Order regulating its concession and after signing the agreement with the ICO for its management.

The BOE has published today the Order TMA / 378/2020, of April 30, which defines the criteria and requirements of tenants of habitual residence who can access the transitional financing aid established in article 9 of the Royal Decree -Law 11/2020, of March 31, adopting urgent complementary measures in the social and economic field to deal with COVID-19. Subsequently, also today, the Ministry has signed with the ICO, which definitively implements it.

As a result of all this, the tenants who as a consequence of the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 have problems to pay the rent of their habitual residence can access loans of up to 5,400 euros in the coming days, with the limit of six monthly installments. rent and 900 euros per month.

The loans, the amount of which will reach the lessor, will be without interest or expenses charged to the lessee (subsidized by the State) and will be repaid within a term of up to 10 years and will be granted by the Credit Institutions with the mediation of the ICO.

1,200 million euros have been set up, which is estimated to be sufficient to serve all applicants. The government does not want any vulnerable tenant to be left behind. Everyone will have access to these loans and therefore to a temporary solution to their problem.

The Ministerial Order published today develops Royal Decree Law 11/2020, by which complementary urgent measures were taken in the social and economic field to deal with COVID-19. This provision incorporated, among others, certain measures to address the problems of those tenants who, as a consequence of the social and economic impact of COVID-19, have problems in paying the rent for their habitual residence.

In its article 9 it considered a line of guarantees for the coverage by the State of the financing to tenants in situations of social and economic vulnerability as a consequence of the expansion of COVID-19. This line is developed through a Ministerial Order that defines the criteria and requirements to access the loans and will be executed through an agreement of the Ministry with ICO.

Direct rental aid

In parallel, the Autonomous Communities are already calling and granting direct rental aid to these vulnerable tenants, within the framework of the 2018-2021 State Housing Plan, with the same limitations and amounts. Those who receive these grants will have to allocate them to repay the loan.

In April, the Ministry transferred more than 346 million euros to the Autonomous Communities and Ceuta and Melilla for these and other state aid to housing, and another 100 million euros will be transferred next week.

