The Government of Jalisco had received up to last week 107 thousand 60 applications for the Jalisco Covid-19 Plan Income Protection program, which offers zero-rate loans of 10 thousand to 150 thousand pesos to micro and small companies.

After weeks of joint work, the Inter-institutional Commission for Economic Reactivation presented the plan that will help Jalisco residents to resume some activities gradually once the health emergency is over. Learn more at https://t.co/WEYicwTlHK pic.twitter.com/9N4PwK8bsr – Government of Jalisco (@GobiernoJalisco)

May 20, 2020

According to official information, of the total number of applications received, 3,112 have been approved for a total of 165 million 840 thousand pesos, but almost two months after the operating rules were published, only 89 million 280 thousand have been delivered. pesos to the selected beneficiaries.

As for the 2 million credits offered by the Federation to microentrepreneurs nationwide through the Solidarity Support to the Word program, until last week they had only received 316,888 applications.

Marcela Espinoza, president of RedIncuba and who works with entrepreneurs, explained that unlike the supports offered by the federal government, whose registration is through the IMSS, the Government of Jalisco did have to adapt a special platform for registering applicants.

Those of the federal government have been very fast because it is not that they are so much to the word, the IMSS has all of yours and they know everything about you, “he said.

“The one that has taken a while and I think it is because of the number of requests it received was from the State, because there they must make sure. The State Government does not have as much information as the Federation had.”

So the numbers go

With data at the end of last week, this was the delivery of credits for Covid-19.

Federal credits (nationwide)

Total bag 50,000 mp

Amount delivered 3,300 mp

Requests received 316,088

Credits delivered 132,000

State credits (Jalisco)

Total bag 450 mp

Scattered 89.2 mp

Requests received 107,060

Applications approved 3,112 *

* Amount of approved requests: 165.8 mp.

Note: The state credit program in Jalisco and delivery of resources is still open.

