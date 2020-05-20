If you need money and as a first option you want to choose a credit that is offered to you through the ATM, you must be careful when contracting it. Read: IMSS will give more than 4 billion in credits for micro-enterprises

Many banking institutions offer you credit through their ATMs, however many of these may not be the best option you could take.

This is because when hiring it through an ATM they do not explain the risks you are going to take that implies interest rates, commissions and other costs.





For this reason, many institutions only make a pre-authorization through the ATM but you have to go to the Bank to finish the application and finalize the credit.

The Condusef points out that if you require financing and you plan to apply for a loan, the most recommended thing is that you compare between different institutions and check very well if it really suits you.

Because if you do not have an adequate payment capacity, you can compromise your finances and your wealth.

Currently, banking institutions such as HSBC, BBVA, Santander, Banamex, Inbursa, Banorte, Afirme and Banco del Bajío offer credits to its customers through the ATM, among which are payroll, personal or consumer loans.

When contracting a credit you must verify the Total Annual Cost (CAT), the interest rate, commissions and the cost of insurance, so that you can choose the credit that best suits your needs and your ability to pay.

If you don’t want to contract the credit but you requested it by mistake, Santander and BBVA offer you the cancellation option; In BBVA it must be done within 10 business days of contracting it to avoid additional charges and in Santander, the credit must be canceled through the Super Line or via branch, within 5 business days of contracting the same.

