By Adam Jourdan and Rodrigo Campos

BUENOS AIRES / NEW YORK (.) – A top committee of creditors involved in the debt restructuring talks with Argentina said Thursday it made a new “more favorable” proposal, as both sides seek to reach an agreement to reorganize around of $ 65 billion in bonds.

The ad hoc group of creditors said in a statement that it had submitted the proposal with a second group of creditors, which it said would give Argentina more than $ 36 billion in cash flow relief over a nine-year period.

Argentina and its creditors are in the midst of a new round of talks after exchanging proposals to restructure a debt that Latin America’s third largest economy says it cannot pay without obtaining substantial relief.

An initial offer by the government in April was vigorously rejected by creditors, while the bondholders’ counterproposals were scrapped for failing to give the country enough breathing room as it struggles to escape a sharp recession.

Argentina defaulted on the payment of $ 500 million in bond interest last week, marking its ninth sovereign default.

The major grain producer and its creditors have achieved a more conciliatory tone in recent weeks, despite the moratorium, raising hopes for a deal to avoid a messy legal standoff that could drag on for years.

The ad hoc group, which includes BlackRock, AllianceBernstein and Ashmore, among others, said it made the proposal with the Exchange Bondholder Group, which owns $ 4 billion in Argentine bonds.

The group said the proposal was “backed by Argentina’s largest creditor groups, and is on more favorable terms for Argentina than previous proposals” made by the two groups. He did not provide further details of the offer.

“The joint proposal has been specifically designed in good faith to meet the macro-fiscal objectives expressed by the government,” he added.

(Report by Adam Jourdan and Rodrigo Campos, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)