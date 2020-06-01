The bank debt of families and non-profit institutions resident in Spain fell by 0.4% in April compared to the previous month, with a decrease of 2,972 million euros, to 697,013 million euros, itslowest level since April 2006,when collecting the full month the impact of the coronavirus crisis, confinement and restrictions of mobility and activity.

For his part,instead, the companies’ debt rose in April due to liquidity measures,up to 920,084 million, a figure 1.7% higher than that of March, with 15,760 million more in a month, and the highest level since February 2016, according to data from the Bank of Spain published this Monday.

The indebtedness of Spanish households is 1% below the levels of a year ago,but the monthly evolution reflects a fall of more than 2,972 million, to stand at levels of just 14 years ago, since in April 2006, before the previous crisis, it stood at 689,364 million euros.

Meanwhile, that of companies has increased by 1.4% year-on-year due to the liquidity measures approved by the Executive to alleviate the Covid-19 crisis, such asguarantees with ICO guarantees.

In recent months, the debt of Spanish households has stabilized and has even been decreasing in general, until it reached pre-crisis levels due to thegradual reduction of loans contracted, to the fall of the interest rates and to the cheapening of credits.

Consumer credit

The fall in credit to families in the fourth month of the year was mainly due to the drop in consumer credit, which registereda decrease of 1,728 million euros in a single month and the fall of almost 1,244 millionof mortgage loans.

Thus, mortgage loans, which account for most of the total, stood at 514,470 million euros, their lowest level since April 2006, witha monthly decrease of 0.25% and yoy of 1.7%.

Despite the decline in household investment in housing in recent years, the amount families spend on their home continuesoccupying most of its indebtedness, since it represents 73.8% of it.

For its part, household loans for consumption experienced a monthly drop of 1% in April, to 182,543 million euros. However,in the last year they have registered a growth of 1%.

Business financing goes up

On the other hand, financing to companies in April rose by 15,760 million euros, to 920,084 million euros, 1.7% more monthly, due to the increase in loans from credit institutions as a result of liquidity measures to alleviate the crisis, in the face of the decline in foreign loans and debt securities.At the interannual level, it increased by 1.9%.

Specifically, loans from banking entities rose by 17,190 million in a month, with an increase of 3.56%, bordering on half a trillion euros (499,539 million euros), its highest level for two years. At the interannual level, it increased by 3.8%.

Meanwhile, foreign loans decreased by 153 million, to 305,960 million, although at levels very similar to those of a year ago, and debt securitiesdecreased by 1,278 million euros (-1.9% monthly) compared to March, up to 114,584 million, although they fell by 0.7%.

