Credit Suisse falls 13.83% in the stock market after forecasting large losses

Geneva, Mar 29 (EFE) .- Credit Suisse shares fell 13.83% on the Zurich Stock Exchange today after the second largest Swiss bank announced a forecast of heavy losses linked to a US firm.

The financial institution’s shares fell by around 16% at some points during the trading day, although at the end of the day they partially recovered.

In a statement, the bank indicated that, although it was premature to accurately quantify the losses, “they could be highly significant” and would even have a significant impact on its results for the first quarter of 2021.

The Japanese financial group Nomura, apparently also linked to the affected US firm, also announced multimillion-dollar losses related to the same case, and fell today by 16.33% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

According to Credit Suisse, the US company involved is a hedge fund that declared itself in suspension of payments, which was warned of the situation by various partner banks and from which the Swiss entity is “in the process of exiting.”

Credit Suisse did not report the estimated amount of the losses, while Nomura indicated that it claims approximately 2 billion dollars (1.7 billion euros) from that client, although the estimate is subject to review.

Neither of the two banks expressly cites the name of the affected North American company, although according to the Financial Times it would be the brokerage firm Archegos Capital, which undertook a liquidation of assets worth 20,000 million dollars (16,000 million euros).

Both Credit Suisse and Nomura provided intermediation services to Archegos, founded by businessman Bill Hwang and which, according to sources cited by the British newspaper, also had this type of connection with other large banks such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and the also Swiss UBS.

