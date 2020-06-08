Julio Gutierrez

La Jornada newspaper

Monday June 8, 2020, p. twenty

Although the financing provided by banks has slowed its pace so far in the pandemic, mechanisms such as microcredits have increased their participation in rural areas of the country, since economic activity has not stopped there and this is where people need liquidity, affirm leaders of the sector consulted by La Jornada.

Contrary to expectations by credit institutions, default rates remain stable, but this month will begin to see how much the pandemic affected default levels. In the case of microfinance institutions, clients have opted to refinance themselves, while niche banks note in this segment a greater demand to enter the deferred payment program.

Claudia Revilla, CEO of ProDesarrollo, an association that brings together microfinance institutions that, for the most part, provide financing to small entrepreneurs, argues that the response to refinance and pay debts is the main phenomenon in the areas it serves.

The microentrepreneurs to whom we give credit have not been able to stop their economic activity in rural areas. They are people who live daily. What we have noticed is a great surprise, since they have paid their credits on time and are choosing to acquire more credit. That does not mean that they are new loans, but they do need to continue generating capital and that is why they continue like this, he details.

Revilla points out that the portfolio recovery rate that was held before Covid-19 is practically 80 percent, and the default rate of the microcredit portfolio is between 4 and 5 percent. “It is normal for us non-banks, because we assume more risk when lending.

It will be this month when it will be seen how much the pandemic affected the people we give credit to, because they restart their activities. It is there where we will realize if they can continue paying or not. In any case, what we have to do is be close to our clients, support them in these moments of lack of liquidity, because they are people who live daily.

Patricio Diez de Bonilla, CEO of Compartamos Banco, an institution focused on giving microcredits for terms of eight weeks, details that since the start of the pandemic, clients have chosen to join the program of deferment of financing payments without charging late payment interest. or reports are sent to the Bureau.

We have maintained our operation throughout the pandemic. It is true, at the beginning we knew that we had to provide conditions for clients to defer credit, and more than 60 percent of our clients took the alternative. They prefer not to pay at the moment. In March, April and May we continued disbursing credit, assured the manager.

He specified that there has been a reduction in requests for financing, but since most of his clients live daily, they have not stopped asking for loans. Delinquency rates, he says, remain stable, below 3 percent.

There is a healthy distribution of credit, but with a much smaller volume. Microentrepreneurs need to reopen their companies, but starting this Monday we will seek at all costs to speak to those who deferred the payment of their loans and give them new financing to reactivate their businesses and be catalysts of activity, he adds.