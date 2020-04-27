The international organization assured that the program has the “consent” of the SHCP and is aimed at small companies linked to the value chains of large companies. He also reiterated that the scheme does not imply greater debt for Mexico.

The program agreed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Mexican Business Council (CMN) to grant credit and provide liquidity to 30,000 micro, small and medium-sized companies, does not imply increasing debt from Mexico, said Tomás Bermúdez, IDB representative in Mexico.

“This program does not imply additional debt for the Republic of Mexico or any endorsement from the Ministry of Finance.

“We have the support of the Ministry of Finance, Mexico is a shareholder of Invest, through the Ministry of Finance and we have discussed the program with them.

“They have given their support to move forward and to do it because they understand that it is important to maintain value chains but does not imply indebtedness for the republic, ”he said in an interview for Aristegui en Vivo.

Through the program announced this weekend, which has the “consent” of the SHCP, he explained that 30 thousand micro, small and medium-sized companies Linked to the value chains of large companies, they will be able to obtain credit in the short and medium term to achieve liquidity in the context of the economic crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program consists of directly financing MSMEs by purchasing invoices from suppliers to large companies so that they have immediate liquidity and do not wait up to 90 days to obtain payments from the supplier of its services.

An amount of $ 3 billion in revolving credit for what is expected to be used up to four times a year, for a total of 12 billion dollars that will be available through IDB Invest.

“We we are going to affiliate big companies to the program and they tell us which are the suppliers and we go directly to finance their suppliers. Part of the agreement with the Council is that we are going to prioritize the companies that have more companies in the value chain, that is, if you have a company that has 500 suppliers and you have another that has a thousand suppliers, we want to start with the one that has a thousand ”, Indian.

In this way, he pointed out that large companies will be able to ensure that the small companies that provide them with services or products, will have resources to continue operating in the short and medium term.

Meanwhile, MSMEs will have liquidity despite the banks closing their credit lines.

“I directly finance the SME. The program is made to go to small business, not big business. What the big company does is it confirms the invoices. Says I am going to pay it in 90 days so, what I do is, I buy the invoice, and I give the money to the small and medium-sized company so that it does not have to wait 90 days and I wait 90 days for the big company give me the payment of that invoice, “he added.

The cost of the IDB Invest intermediation between small and large companies, explained that it will be absorbed by the Mipyme, which can range from 100 to 200 basis points depending on each particular case.

Under this program it is also contemplated to grant bank financing to finance MSMEs.

Earlier, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that he did not like the “Modito” used by the IDB and Mexican companies to impose an agreement for the granting of loans and criticized the request by the SHCP to endorse it.

