BRASÍLIA – Amid the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic on the economy, credit granted to companies skyrocketed in several modalities.

This movement was accompanied, also according to official information, by a drop in the average interest rate charged by financial institutions.

However, this did not happen on all credit lines. On individuals’ revolving credit card, interest rates advanced last month.

Data released on Tuesday, 28, by the Central Bank (BC) show that credit concessions via discount of trade bills and receivables rose 42.3% in March compared to February, to R $ 44.901 billion.

In the case of check cashing, there was an increase of 14.0% and, in anticipation of card bills, there was an increase of 48.6%.

BC data also showed that, in March, the granting of credit for working capital rose 86.6%. Within this caption, working capital with a term of less than 365 days increased 148.9%, while operations with a longer term increased 63.8%. Working capital in the revolving ceiling mode increased 47.0%.

According to the Central Bank, in the case of the guaranteed account for companies, concessions increased 29.2% in March compared to February. The overdraft for corporations registered a 5.7% increase in concessions last month.

The data presented on Tuesday, 28, by the BC are influenced by the effects of the pandemic, which put a good part of the population in social isolation, reducing the activity of companies and raising unemployment. Amid the lack of resources, companies increased the demand for credit in banks, which influences the number of concessions.

Largest credit expansion since 2008

In total, bank credit increased by 2.85% in March, compared to February, for a total market volume of R $ 3.587 trillion. In the previous month, it was R $ 3.477 trillion.

According to BC information, this was the biggest monthly expansion of this indicator since September 2008 – when it grew 3.68%.

The figures released reveal that growth occurred in credit for companies, which increased 6.4% last month, to R $ 1.5 trillion, while the total balance for individuals advanced much less: (0, 3%), to R $ 2.1 trillion.

“In March, there was an expansion both in terms of seasonal influence (discount of trade bills and receivables, anticipation of card bills) and those related to cash flow (working capital), and in foreign trade (advances on exchange contracts, export financing) “, informed the BC.

In the case of credit grants, there was an increase of 28.6% last month – when they totaled R $ 396 billion. In February, the volume of new credit operations granted totaled R $ 308.5 billion.

Credit cost falls in line with basic interest

According to the BC, there was a fall in the average interest of institutions with free resources (not counting BNDES, rural credit and real estate) from February to March.

The average total rate (individuals and legal entities) went from 34.1% per year in February to 33.2% per year in March.

Interest on operations with individuals increased from 46.7% per year in February to 46.1% per year in March this year.

The average rate charged from companies fell from 17% a year in February to 16.6% a year last month.

The drop in average bank interest, and in operations with individuals, happens at a time of a reduction in the basic rate of the economy. In March, the Selic was lowered by BC to 3.75% per year – the lowest level in history.

According to the BC, bank interest rates fell more than the base rate last month. As a result, the average bank spread (difference between what banks pay for resources and what they charge their customers) went from 28.9 percentage points in February to 27.5 percentage points in March.

In operations with individuals, there was a reduction from 41.3 points in January to 40.1 points in February this year. As a result, even with the reduction last month, the banking spread is still at a high level for international standards.

The spread is made up of bank profits, default rate, administrative costs, compulsory deposits (which are held at the Central Bank) and taxes levied by the federal government, among others.

Revolving credit card fee rises to 326.4% per year

The reduction in bank interest rates, however, was not widespread last month. The BC numbers show that there was an increase in the rate charged to the revolving credit card.

According to the institution, the average rate of this credit modality went from 322.6% per year, in February, to 326.4% per year, in March – the highest value since April 2018 (328.1%), ie , in 22 months.

Revolving credit card credit can be triggered by those who cannot pay the full amount of their invoice on the due date, but do not want to be in default.

To use revolving credit, the consumer pays any amount between the minimum and the total bill. The rest is automatically financed and launched the following month, with interest.

This is one of the most expensive lines of credit on the market and, according to analysts, should be avoided. The recommendation is that bank customers pay the entire amount of the invoice monthly.

