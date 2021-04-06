Credit cards for teenagers who sleep with old men.

Sugar daddy, maybe you have heard the English expression in those trendy songs that our daughters now listen to

Sugar daddy -sweet or sugary dad- is nothing more than the good-natured expression that masks a pedophile who manages to have sex with minors or very young girls in exchange for gifts, money or other perks. A form of prostitution, in short. Not just a dirty old man, but a pedophile who prostitutes girls.

Now a company of makeup seems to want to normalize those situations of sexual abuse with this eyeshadow palette for girls and teenagers.

Krash Kosmetics simulates a credit card that a pedophile gives to a teenage girl to buy things in exchange for sex.

The palette simulates a credit card that the sugar daddy gives to the girl so you can buy what you want -in exchange for sex-, and Kredit Kosmetics has put it up for sale in the Primor perfume chain. Child prostitution as fashion?

How could such an outrage reach the shelves? How has nobody in the cosmetics company first, or in the perfumery chain later, noticed?

The case has been uncovered on Twitter by Marina Marroqui (@marinamarroqui).

Are we telling our daughters that it is normal to sell their bodies for gifts or money?