As we have previously told you, the Credit bureau It is not a blacklist, but a kind of file where the history of people who request a loan or financing is kept. If you pay well, you fall behind or you don’t pay, all that will be recorded.

The Condusef indicates that the Credit Bureau is a private, not a government, company that receives information from credit grantors and transforms it into credit histories.

Don’t sink into the Credit Bureau, pay on time. | Photo: Reforma

When do you erase a debt from the Credit Bureau after paying it?

If you had a debt that prevented you from requesting a new loan, but you already paid it, that does not imply that the “stain” in your history will automatically disappear from one day to the next.

Read: BBVA Bancomer credit cards, expensive or cheap?

Read: How to clean my Credit Bureau?

According to Prestadero.com, the person’s history will change the score from bad to good within 35 to 45 days after paying the debt. If you do not change and leave things in time, there are debts that will take years to erase or will not, as we explain below.

How long does it take for a debt to be cleared from the Credit Bureau?

Debts less than or equal to 25 UDIS ($ 167 pesos) in a year.

Debts greater than 25 UDIS up to 500 UDIS ($ 3,225 pesos) in two years.

Debts greater than 500 UDIS and up to 1000 UDIS ($ 6,460 pesos) in four years.

Debts greater than 400 thousand UDIS2 ($ 2 million 584 thousand pesos) are not eliminated.

Remember that no one can “clean” your history in the Bureau, it is only modified according to the behavior and management of your credits. pic.twitter.com/COeQgzqrTK – Credit Bureau (@BurodeCreditoMX)

May 9, 2020

Prestadero points out that when a person has a loan, they immediately enter the Bureau. Within this record, good or bad behavior is seen in points.

Read: If you stop moving your bank account … you can LOSE YOUR MONEY

“The score given in the credit bureau ranges from 400 to 850 points. If the score obtained is closer to 850 points, then you have a good financial situation and your credit history is clean,” says Prestadero.

Finally, the Condusef stresses that credit institutions report each month how your credits are paid, payments on time or late, that is, it reflects the good and the bad. If your credit history is good, it will open the doors to future credits, while if it is bad, it will close them.

.