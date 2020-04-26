Pokémon: Wings of Twilight It is a series of 7 short chapters that is broadcast on a monthly basis through the different YouTube channels of this pocket creature franchise. So, in the fourth episode, the last one that was released, we accompanied Cathy, the second gym leader we faced in the British region of Galar, but, as some fans more than sighted realized, in said episode some of these had been included monsters not present in Pokémon Sword and Shield, making it impossible for them to exist natively in this new region (at least, in theory), which has made The Pokémon Company, one of the companies behind managing all products, has posted an apology.

The Pokémon Company apologizes for the inclusion of some creatures in the last chapter of Wings of Twilight

If The Pokémon Company has issued an apology for including in the fourth episode of Wings of Twilight some creatures not present in the Sword and Shield games (such as Dewgong), it is because a large group of players have complained about this fact, following Thus, with the protests that began several months ago when it was announced that not all of them would be present in the titles, and which intensified again with the announcement that some additional ones would arrive through the downloadable paid content that will be launched in two times as many. throughout 2020. Thus, through the social network Twitter, and in response to the original Tweet in which the fourth episode was promoted, the official Japanese account has published a small message in which it apologizes, without referring to anything more, but this makes it more than clear that they are aware of the opinion of the general public.

