Creator of unicorns raises US $ 1,000M for startups in the region

(Bloomberg) – When quarantines began to spread around the world last year, investor Hernan Kazah sent an ominous message to his portfolio of tech startups in Latin America: cut costs and preserve cash. Kazah thought it would be the quintessential effort to survive the pandemic.

Now, just over a year later, Kazah is less concerned with the survival of the region’s burgeoning tech scene than with how to spend the $ 1,000 in cash his company just raised. It turns out that instead of decimating startups, the shutdowns boosted sales for tech companies, as customers flocked to their phones for everything from ordering food to banking, while COVID-19 kept people locked up. and left a tragic trail in its wake.

Kaszek Ventures, the venture capital firm that Kazah and his partner Nicolas Szekasy founded a decade ago after leaving e-commerce giant Mercado Libre, has already invested in a number of so-called unicorns – startups with a valuation of $ 1,000. or more.

As the pandemic unfolded, so many investment opportunities emerged that they moved forward by months plans to raise new funds to be used for startup investments in the coming years, Kazah said in an interview this month. The result was the largest venture capital round in Latin American history, yet another sign that the region has exploded from an innovation stagnant zone to an emerging region for the world’s technology investors.

“The beginning of the pandemic was horrible. Companies had to recalibrate and adjust. But after a month and a half, we saw the opposite: the demand kept increasing and increasing, ”said Kazah. “It got so sped up and there were so many really great investment ideas that we really didn’t want to run out of cash reserves.”

While Latin America has been one of the most affected regions in the world by the pandemic, that has barely made a dent in the pace of business activity. Last year, investors reached a record number of deals while investing more than $ 4 billion in startups for the second year in a row, according to the Private Equity Investment Association in the region. The association, known as LAVCA, estimates that first-quarter investments exceeded $ 2 billion.

Unicorns

Kaszek raised $ 475 million that he plans to invest in early-stage startups and $ 525 million for a fund that will be dedicated primarily to companies in which he has already invested. The funds were oversubscribed several times, with demand coming from around the world, including strong interest from Asian institutions as well as investors in Latin America, Kazah said.

Wesleyan University and California-based Sequoia Heritage are among its investors. Other sponsors were not disclosed.

The lawsuit can be partially explained by the company’s track record of picking winners, with at least nine unicorns in its portfolio. Among them, Kaszek has investments in the Brazilian fintech Nubank, which is valued at US $ 30,000 million after receiving an investment from Berkshire Hathaway, in the Mexican used car platform Kavak, and in the real estate firm Quinto Andar.

With the new funding, Kaszek will target companies in which technology plays a key role, Kazah said. He expects financial technology, or fintech, to continue to grow, as will e-commerce and education companies. The firm watches the performance of Latin American companies, but will focus on Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, he said.

After an exceptional period for initial public offerings in the Brazilian stock market, Kazah anticipates that “many companies” in Kaszek’s portfolio will go public in the coming years.

With each portfolio it creates, the company encompasses a “large group of companies” that either sell at cost or lose their investment, he said.

“At the end of the day, if you build a portfolio with only successes, that means you are not taking enough risks,” he said. “Whenever we build a portfolio of 20 or 30 companies, we may hopefully have a handful of big winners.”

