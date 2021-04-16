Creator of the Winter Soldier is disgusted by the Disney Plus series – Tomatazos

The Marvel series of the moment is Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, starring the pair of characters that for a long time kept Captain America company, now it’s their turn to shine. Marvel Studios fans are delighted with the new adventure proposed after the end of WandaVision – 95% and the good comments on networks continue. But although this cinematic universe still has a long way to go, not everyone is happy with the success. Ed Brubaker, creator of the Winter Soldier, is upset that he didn’t get better benefits from his character.

Brubakercomic book writer turned Bucky Barnes into the Winter Soldier, a character that Marvel Studios has exploited wholesale in movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%, Captain America: Civil War – 90%, or with appearances in Black Panther – 90%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, Avengers: Endgame – 95% and now on Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But the life of Brubaker has not been good, because although he managed to have a cameo in Captain america 2, the pay you received was tiny and you haven’t really had the compensation you feel you deserve. During his appearance on the Fatman Beyond podcast, Ed talks about how bad she feels about not getting better pay for her job.

As the years went by, I started thinking, well, ‘Why don’t I really get anything for this?’ How can we really get a ‘thank you’ or a credit? These movies are making billions of dollars, and it seems like we just got a bad deal. I remember sitting there during the third movie, turning down this little thank you check because I thought, ‘this is an insult.’ I wrote these things, I was watching Captain America: Civil War, and a plot that I wrote for a year in my comic about Bucky training all these other Winter Soldiers, was his subplot.

It is well known that Marvel Studios does not have many dealings with the people who wrote many of the comics that now make their films successful, and there are many cases of authors who feel betrayed by not receiving some kind of royalties for their years. of work. Ed It is a clear example that, even if you have created a famous character, companies keep all the rights and only the most juicy income will go to their hands.

The screenwriter continues to talk about the bad years he has had lately:

Much of the emotional architecture of the film was something that would not exist if I had not written these comics. It’s ridiculous, as the co-creator of Winter Soldier, I shouldn’t be worried about supporting my wife if I die. Since I don’t have a good life right now, I started to feel that this kind of pain hurt me a bit. Bypass in this way. I know they have made deals with other people who have been less involved in what they do. And I feel like it sucks. The press, fans, everyone wanted me to talk about the series: ‘Aren’t you excited about the series?’ And I think I could be the only person in America who is not enthusiastic about her. When I see the ads for the show, I actually feel disgusted.

