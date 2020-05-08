‘Star Wars’ has given a lot to talk about in recent days, and it seems that news of the future of the galactic saga continues to come out with the promise that what’s coming for the franchise looks promising. Now it is thanks to the creator of ‘Star Wars Rebels’, Dave Filoni, who He assured that in the future a beloved character from the series could have his own spin-off.

The end of ‘Star Wars Rebels’ gave a conclusion to the journey of some characters who became favorites of manyAlthough he also speculated that some of the heroes had many more adventures ahead of them. Now, with the statement to the Deadline portal of the series creator, Dave Filoni, it has been revealed that Sabine Wren could have a spin-off.

“Oh, I think it is possible. I mean, it is definitely something I left pending in the end and part of that reason is that it is always nice in my mind when there is another story. I love that people think of these stories the same way just as I was wondering about a lot of stories. As a kid I was wondering what happened to Luke and all my heroes after ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’. I think it’s a natural part of enjoying this, and I think there is always potential for more stories. Certainly I’ll say it’s something I’ve thought about a lot, so you never know when or if it will really take shape, “Filoni said.

While, Filoni himself may not have hinted that the Sabine Wren may have a spinoff very soon., the project is definitely in your head or maybe already on paper and you just need to shape it. In addition to having stated, that intentionally he left things open regarding his futureHe even admitted that he personally has invested in how the future of the Mandalorian character can be seen.

For now little is known about the upcoming animated series ‘Star Wars’, but inside the live-action they are another story. And the one everyone is impatiently waiting for is season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’ (project in which Filoni is also involved), which will arrive at Disney + later this year.