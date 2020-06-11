The Sopranos creator David Chase seems to have revealed what happened in the debated final scene of this HBO cult series during an interview that has been leaked to the media and was conducted for The Soprano. Sessiones, a book about the television program.

“Made in America”, the final episode of The Sopranos that aired 13 years ago this week, shows “Tony,” the lead character played by the late James Gandolfini, dining with his family at a restaurant.

Although the scene seems to portray one more dinner, it occurs in the midst of a confrontation between the New York Mafia and the New Jersey Mafia, and one of the assassins is sent to assassinate “Tony”.

The final seconds of the dinner then move to a black screen, where the rock band Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin begins to play, an ending that baffled fans of the show, but Chase has hinted at what it meant for “Tony” that cryptic conclusion, according to local media.

Alan Sepinwall, one of the authors of The Sopranos Sessions, asked Chase in an interview with the series team: “When you said there was an end, you don’t mean” Tony “at Holsten (the restaurant), but simply you meant ‘I think there are two more years of stories in my head.’ “

Chase then screwed up his response, which seems to confirm “Tony’s” death: “Yes, I think he had that death scene about two years before the end,” he said.

One of the show’s writers, Matt Zoller Seitz, realized what Chase had inadvertently revealed: “You realize, of course, that you just referred to it as the death scene,” he told the creator. .

Being aware of his slip, Chase just said “Fuck you guys,” after which he emphasized that “Tony” “may have died at the restaurant.”

“We could all die in a restaurant, and that is what we wanted to express on the scene,” he said.

When The Sopranos came to an end in 2007, some fans were convinced that “Tony” had died in the final scene, while others had not.

Chase has been working on a prequel film to the series, The Many Saints of Newark, which stars a young Tony and is slated to premiere in March 2021 after starting development in 2018.

