Creator of Avatar: the Last Airbender declares that he would fix many things in the series if he could – Tomatazos

It stands out as one of the most beloved series in animation and the number of fans is increasing every day, but there are some things that its creators do not like. During his recent appearance on the Braving the Elements podcast (via Entertainment Weekly), hosted by Dante Basco, the voice of Zuko, Bryan Konietzko spoke about the things he doesn't like about Avatar and how much you would like to make corrections. Although many agree that this is the ideal series, not everyone thinks in the same way.

Released in 2005 and completed in 2008, The legend of aang It was developed in three seasons and 61 episodes. In 2020, during the pandemic, it was placed on Netflix US and its popularity exploded again, generating very positive reactions among new viewers and inspiring Nickelodeon to offer more about the world Avatar. When Basco asked the creators of the series what they think about the belief that Avatar is the perfect series, this was what Bryan replied:

That surprises me, there are many things that would fix. There’s a lot of things that I just think, ‘Ugh, I wish that scene was better animated; I don’t like how this character looks in this episode. […] Sure, it would be nice if everything was super stylish and looked its best, but it is still capable of delivering this complete and really powerful package that goes straight to people’s hearts.

For its part, Michael Dante DiMartino He spoke about “The Great Divide”, that chapter indicated by fans as the least necessary of the entire series; the writer and executive producer marked it as a review and Konietzo agreed: “You have this big gap; It is a big empty hole, but it is a filling. Yes, I was not happy with that. Even the episodes that didn’t excite me that much, there were always moments that I really liked. “

In “The Great Divide,” Aang and his friends must lead two completely opposing tribes through a dangerous canyon filled with deadly creatures. Some fans are of the opinion that they do not contribute at all to the advancement of the main story, while others agree that it works as development for Aang and his abilities as a conflict mediator. It is worth remembering that in “The Actors of Ember Island”, the same script of the play skips what happened in “The Great Divide” as irrelevant.

Bryan konietzko He also spoke about his work at Avatar Studios, a recently created company that will work to expand the universe of the series in different formats:

Mike and I have drawn a very ambitious, multi-level map of this history and the great and rich future, and largely untapped, of the Avatar world. Each of these projects [tiene] your own feeling, your own tone and appearance, so everything will feel true to the Avatar world, but they will all be very different expressions of it, so it will really deepen and expand it. We are coming now and we have unprecedented support from Nickelodeon. [… Tenemos todas las ideas e idealmente vamos a llegar, a lo largo de los años, a explorarlas todas y llegar a hacerlas, pero llevará algo de tiempo.

Por el momento, los fans de Avatar siguen esperando noticias sobre el live-action que está siendo desarrollado en los laboratorios de Netflix y cuyas noticias son nulas por ahora. Konietzko y DiMartino se separaron del proyecto a mediados de agosto del año pasado debido a que Netflix se negó a respetar su visión creativa; este motivo causó ira entre los fans con críticas severas dirigidas hacia la empresa. Hasta ahora no se ha anunciado una fecha de estreno.

