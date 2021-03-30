Creator gives new release date for Netflix’s La Casa de Papel

Creator gives new premiere date for Netflix’s La Casa de Papel | INSTAGRAM

Recall that, supposedly the fifth and last season of the famous Spanish series “La casa de Papel”, by Netflix, premiered this coming April, however, the doubt has returned to Internet users, since the director himself has confirmed that it will not be the case.

In addition, the platform also confirms it, since it does not appear among the list of series and movies that will be available within the catalog of this streaming application as part of its entertainment plan for the whole family this next month of the year.

This alerted the faithful global audience, which was eagerly awaiting the final destination of their favorite characters and of this plot that has aroused so much interest, however, its creator. Alex Pina stepped out to reveal that next September sounds like the possible, in which this long-awaited release would be taking place and will surely generate an impact on the audience.

You may also be interested in: What to watch on Netflix this Easter holidays?

Similarly, a portal for shows in Spain, confirmed this new possible release date, as it is looming as the ideal time to bring back the most famous band of robbers who have generated the most empathy with the subscribers of the streaming platform.

On the other hand, another official portal of the streaming platform recognized worldwide, recently published that after the completion of the recordings that were affected by the constant delays due to the global health contingency, an extensive editing and completion time for this story can be established.

That said, we can conclude that the months of October or November sound like the most feasible for this long-awaited premiere season finale, though, this has made the ardent fans even more impatient, as they just hope that the final robbery will have an outcome that is consistent with what they have in mind.

We have seen during the last four installments that they have managed to create suspense that increase the expectations of this story in which even the Mexican actor himself, Diego Boneta He has surrendered to her and has become a true admirer of this creation by Pina who never ceases to amaze with her ingenuity.

You may also be interested: 5 super short series to watch on Netflix suspense

While the actors in this production have been given the task of entertaining the public through their official social networks with publications that reveal one or another little detail, and even some important secrets.

However, we will have to wait another few months to have an official date, as well as a trailer and all kinds of audiovisual material that accelerates the expectations of this premiere.

In this way, both the actors involved in the episodes, as well as the producer and direct and some external artists, have completely kept the audience entertained with details about the fifth season.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Actors like Úrsula Corberó, Miguel Herrán and even Pedro Alonso himself, as well as Álvaro Morte have been able to create strategies to generate doubts and that allowed loyal fans to put together a puzzle about this story.

Showing himself armed from head to toe, with clothes full of blood and showing signs of going through the most unexpected escapes and confrontations, is what these characters have shown, while “The Professor” has done the same by leaving the clothes that always used to use in the series, hanging as if making a metaphor that this enigmatic man reached his end.

You may also be interested in: Know the latest Netflix releases for the month of March

Another who has generated a lot of confusion has been Pedro Alonso, who has made it clear that Berlin will be more present than ever through countless flashbacks, which will allow creating logic and meaning to what will happen in this plot.