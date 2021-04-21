Creativity-related genes contributed to the survival of modern humans

The creativity of Homo sapiens was a great advantage over Neanderthals playing an important role in their survival. This is considered by an international team of scientists, led by the University of Granada (UGR), which has identified for the first time a group formed by 267 genes that differentiate Homo sapiens from Neanderthal.

This important scientific finding, published this week in the journal Molecular Psychiatry (Nature), points out that these genetic differences related to creativity were those that allowed sapiens displace the neanderthals in the past. It is creativity that gave Homo sapiens advantages beyond the purely cognitive ones, favoring a greater adaptation to the environment than to hominids today extinct, by providing greater adaptation to the environment. resistance to aging, injury and disease.

Researchers Igor Zwir, Coral del Val, Rocío Romero, Javier Arnedo and Alberto Mesa, from the Department of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at the University of Granada, the Andalusian Interuniversity Institute for Research in Data Science Intelligence have participated in this work. (DaSCI) and the Biosanitary Research Institute of Granada and, together with Robert Clonninger, of Washington University in St. Louis (USA) and collaborators of the Young Finns Study (Finland), the American Museum of Natural History and the Menninger Clinic (Houston).

“Creativity has brought advantages that lie in things that we can see every day, such as longevity, resistance to disease and resilience. That ability to cope with adversity,” says Zwir.

According to the expert, it has helped the ability of Homo sapiens to learn and adapt to different changes internals consecutively and in real time.

“We can divide it into traits that affect character and temperament. The first understood as the self control, the ability to jointly achieve a goal and cooperate, up to the self-transcendence, which is to go beyond one’s own self and see that there is another next to it. The temperament traits have to do with the ability to take risks, perseverance to achieve goals. The character depends a lot on the environment while the temperament is more stable, “he adds.

What they wanted was to know what happened for the Neanderthals to become extinct and we would endure. For this they used “an objective tool such as genetics to answer what makes us unique and different”, explains the scientist. Despite genome sequencing, and advances in that regard, the genetic basis for creativity remains a mystery as the human genome has undergone many changes over time.

On the one hand, the researchers chose a sample rich enough to describe genetics and, furthermore, a particular sample of studies in Finland with many generations of people. They also performed cognitive assessments, in which environmental issues that have changed in the last hundred years were taken into account. They include clinical indices on the quality of life of people, as well as education, income, urban and rural residence of people or stressful situations they have experienced, among others.

The 267 genes identified as unique to Homo sapiens by these scientists are part of a larger group of 972 related to the personality in healthy adults, also discovered by the same authors. In previous work, they showed that these 972 genes are organized into three almost disjoint networks of personality characteristics and that they integrate learning and memory.

“What surprised us about these three groups is that they share very few genes among them. So we decided to study them and we realized that the functions of the genes were related to memory and learning, which is one of the bases of personality. “, says Coral del Val.

Evolution of genetic networks

“These networks have evolved in a staggered manner. The most primitive arose in monkeys and apes about 40 million years ago, and is responsible for emotional reactivity, that is, it regulates impulses, the learning habits, the social attachment and the conflict resolution”, Explain the UGR researchers. Less than 2 million years ago the second network emerged, which regulates intentional self-control, that is, self-direction and cooperation for mutual benefit. Finally, about 100,000 years ago the network of creative self-awareness emerged.

The study published this week revealed that the genes of the oldest network, that of emotional reactivity, were almost identical in Sapiens, Neanderthal and chimpanzee. However, the genes for self-control and self-awareness of Neanderthals were halfway between those of chimpanzees and modern humans.

Most of these 267 genes that distinguish modern humans from Neanderthals and chimpanzees are genes RNA regulators and not protein-coding genes. The latter are almost all the same in the three species and this research shows that what distinguishes them is the regulation of the expression of their proteins by genes found only in humans.

“These genes regulate processes that have allowed Homo sapiens to be more creative in terms of narrative art, science, be more prosocial and live longer lives because they gave them greater resistance to aging, injury or disease with respect to other hominids with whom they coexisted and are now extinct “, emphasizes Del Val.

Through the use of genetic markers, gene expression data and brain magnetic resonance imaging integrated based on artificial intelligence techniques, the scientists were able to identify the regions in which those genes and the genes with which they interacted were overexpressed. These regions are involved in human self-awareness and creativity, including those regions strongly associated with human well-being and of recent phylogenetic emergence.

Better resistance

In addition, “these genes gave Homo sapiens greater physical fitness than hominids that are now extinct, by providing greater resistance to aging, injury and disease,” the authors point out. Using genetic data, the researchers were able to estimate from these genes that adaptability and well-being of Neanderthals were roughly 60 to 70% of sapiens, which means that the difference in physical fitness between them was large.

The findings have broad implications for understanding what allowed sapiens to displace Neanderthals and other species in the geologically recent past. The authors hypothesize that creativity may have provided selective advantages to Homo sapiens beyond its purely cognitive advantages.

“Living longer and healthier lives may have prolonged the period of youth and adolescent learning, which facilitates and enables the accumulation of knowledge. This is a remarkable characteristic of behaviorally modern humans, and it is an important factor in economic and social success, ”they highlight.

Creativity may have encouraged cooperation between individuals to promote the success of their descendants and their community.

The creativity could have encouraged cooperation between individuals to promote the success of their descendants and their community, allowing the technological innovation, behavioral flexibility, and exploratory disposition necessary to allow Homo sapiens to spread around the world more successfully than other human lineages.

In the five studies published by these researchers in the same Nature journal, it has been determined and contrasted with multiple data sources that human behavior is not only fixed or determined by our genes, but also by multiple interactions with the environment. “We can learn and adapt according to our experience, even to the point of modifying the expression of our genes. Human creativity, prosociality and the healthy longevity arose in response to the need for adapt to harsh and diverse conditions that existed between 400,000 and 100,000 years ago ”, highlight the UGR scientists.

This work is an example of how the use of AI techniques and a treatment of data without any type of bias can help to solve unknowns about the evolution of the human being. The results obtained open the door to the development of new lines of research to promote the human well-being, helping us to adapt creatively to overcome critical situations.

“The moral of the work is what we have seen to respond to this crisis. Creativity is a trigger for us to be alive today. But it is also a wake-up call, because not an inexhaustible source, it must be stimulated and reinvented every day. In this sense, I would like to draw attention to the fact that everything that goes beyond the diffuse limits of the personality, which are changes, trigger diseases. Therefore, it is necessary to take care of the mental health of the people “, concludes Zwir.

Reference:

Zwir, C. Del-Val et al. “Evolution of Genetic Networks for Human Creativity”. Mol Psychiatry