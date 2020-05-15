Mexico City.- Human dignity should not have distinctions, we have total differences, periods of life, capacities and different situations that must be valued because we cannot qualitatively see people, we have to see ourselves as people who have a unique, unrepeatable value and who must to recognize, this was stated by Dr. Agustín Herrera Fragoso, expert philosopher of UNESCO.

In the framework of his videoconference: ‘Human dignity, bioethics and challenges for the future’, in relation to the global health crisis caused by COVID-9, Dr. Herrera maintained that true satisfaction in life must be to achieve some type relationship with our peers based on values ​​such as creativity, love, solidarity, responsibility and ethics.

“You have to be builders, it pains me a lot that sometimes we criticize, judge and attack, but we are at the time of building because we are all in the same storm and each one of us will be just to the extent that we do our part” emphasized the professor in relation to the pandemic by COVID-19.

Speaking about Bioethics in times of the Coronavirus, Herrera Fragoso said that it is a social and civil responsibility, therefore we have to know how to integrate within civility and within that ethical responsibility that we have with each other, and As we help the health system, we will be helping our family and ourselves.

Referring to the responsibility of the State in the framework of the pandemic, he stressed the great relevance of the subject, since it, he said, has a very important obligation in this health crisis. In the subject of Health, all economic resources must be exhausted to the last, we do not speak of the subject of health resources, but of the State to safeguard this right to health, the right to life and personal integrity, he pointed out.

He spoke about the personnel who are part of the health system that is in charge of the care of those infected by COVID-19. In order for us civilians to be responsible and safeguard our responsibility, we must have the minimum conditions to do so.

In this sense, he said that the economic question, the question of responsibility and the question of the State, companies and individuals have to be tied in a single moment.

It has to be an integral question so that those who are at the forefront of the battle, in the public and private health system, integrated to support, prevent and inform, always have truth.

Health personnel must be supported so that the State does not lack the means; I am surprised that there are more than 100 deaths of health personnel during the pandemic, because they were not given the adequate means, which must be provided so that there is a balance of responsibilities, he stressed.

“It is very important to make that division and that correlation because we are all in the same storm.”

Finally, he recognized the work of the doctors and nurses who are at the forefront of caring for patients with COVID-19. Dr. Herrera said that the health personnel are prepared, they have the knowledge and “sometimes they are much better than some people who are on the public scene and who give information.”

“We have very good professionals, very good nurses, people with commitment, what we have to give them are the necessary elements so that they can get ahead. We cannot leave them abandoned because we enter a situation in which they should not be in crisis and make such complex decisions without the necessary means, “he emphasized.