The media has regained a relevance that it did not have for a long time due to the coronavirus health crisis. Some formats that were being relieved by social networks and a trend towards digital have become more important when it comes to keeping the population informed and disseminating the situation caused by the pandemic. Far from becoming extinct, the written press has shown with this crisis that it continues to be a relevant medium and in continuous adaptation. And beyond its evident informative power, the coronavirus has sparked the creativity of newspapers and specialized magazines, leaving us with some examples that go directly to the podium of the best covers in recent years.

The creative lesson from newspapers

The main newspapers in the world have followed the news of the pandemic day after day: case counts, political statements or expected effects on the economy after confinement. However, the covers that have garnered the most attention have been the ones that use ingenuity and creativity to make readers reflect on the events that are happening around the world.

This is the case of The New York Times, which has covered the entirety of its cover with the name of those who died of coronavirus in New York City. Idea that has also been transferred in an interactive way to its website.

Other newspapers like The Guardian anticipated what social isolation and confinement would be like through the cover.

In Finland, the Helsingin Sanomat decided to attract the attention of its readers with a cover that could only be read at the recommended safety distance.

For its part, the world of sports, despite having seen its activity totally paralyzed during this time, has also continued to publish news. In the case of Marca, the covers stand out in which, through a sports metaphor, they encourage society to unite against the virus; or its tribute to all the professionals who have continued working during the pandemic.

Magazines specialized in fashion and lifestyles.

The world of fashion and lifestyle has also added to reflect the situation through its covers. Vanity Fair showed a striking image about the disinfection of cities. Elle reflected on the future of physical contact with a cover designed by the illustrator Coco Dávez. And Harper’s Bazaar encouraged on its cover to dream from the windows and the balconies.

For its part, Vogue has also left covers to remember in one of its international editions. In Portugal he showed what the new mask kisses would be like; in Italy he covered the entire cover in white as a tribute to the victims and a metaphor for freedom; In Spain, the publication launched its first cover entirely made by illustration, with a work by the artist Ignasi Monreal. GQ, has also encouraged its readers in Portugal with a message of hope and a smiling emoticon next to the phrase “Everything will be fine”.

Economic news and society

The New Yorker, a weekly magazine that reflects current social and economic affairs in New York City, is already used to leaving us shocking covers. This time he has filled his covers with powerful messages. From how the virus spreads its contagions in “dominoes” to how a mask can blind a world leader when making his decisions, through his particular tribute to the health. He also highlights his thanks to the workers who were sometimes forgotten and who have been at full capacity during the crisis: the cleaning staff of the cities and the delivery of food at home.

On the other hand, The Economist published a powerful metaphor in which the closed poster hung throughout the planet, while Time magazine dedicated a photographic report to portray the feelings and emotions of the inmates and the weakest who, in many cases, they couldn’t even contact their loved ones.