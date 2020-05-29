Danish football returned on Thursday after two months of interruption because of the isolation that occurred in almost all countries in Europe because of Covid-19. And the return was full of creativity. In the 1-1 draw between AGF Aarhus and Randers, the home team found a way to do the duel – with the gates closed to prevent agglomeration capable of spreading the virus – in some way with the support of fans. For this, the stadium parking lot became a drive in, with hundreds of fans in their cars. And the most unusual: at the height of the lower chairs, in the middle of the field, three giant screens were installed next to each other. In them, there were fans who came straight from their homes by videoconference. They interacted, because the sound was open when they appeared (there was a relay of fans, always in the hundreds). According to the board of Aahus, ten thousand people followed the game in this way.

Big screens showed fans in their homes while Aahus and Randers fought for the Danish (reproduction)

– When the fan goes to a football game, he wants to have the experience of cheering together. That was a chance for people to get together – said Soren Carlsen, Aahus’ press director, totally satisfied with the action that brought fans and athletes together in a game with no real audience.

And Aarhus didn’t stop there. A strong sound system made the effect of the crowd (as has been happening in the games of the German Championship) and, not to give the feeling of empty chairs in the other seats outside the region where the screens were, giant panels (in the style of pennants and mosaics) stamped the names of the many sponsors.

In the end, Aahus fans can say that the tie ended up tasting victory. In the first half, the team suffered a goal that was a painting: Simon Piesinger recovered the ball and, shortly after the midfield, gave a strong kick and for coverage, catching the goalkeeper in advance (and who failed, trying to give a pat to corner with a soft hand). However, in the final stage, Aahus hammered to the end, choked the opponent, especially after 40 minutes, and reached the tie in a goal by Patrick Mortensen already in extra time, at 47, to the delight of the fans in their homes and in the cars of the drive in / parking.

The draw took AGF Aahus to 41 points in third place. Randers is seventh with 35 points.

The Danish Championship continues this Friday between Silkeborg and Nordsjaelland. The competition is led by Midtjylland, who has 60 points. FC Copenhagen is next with 50.

