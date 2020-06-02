Dirce Villas Boas, 93, who lives in a nursing home in São Paulo, spent 70 days without seeing her daughter until the weekend, when the two hugged and danced together in an emotional reunion.

Dircyree Villas Boas hugs her mother, Dirce, through a curtain to prevent contagion from the coronavirus 05/30/2020 REUTERS / Rahel Patrasso

The coronavirus pandemic has not yet peaked in São Paulo, the epicenter of the outbreak in Brazil, with more than 111,000 cases and almost 8,000 deaths due to the virus in the state.

But thanks to the inventiveness of local businessman Bruno Zani, Dirce and daughter Dircyree were able to embrace again.

The two were separated by a translucent plastic curtain with holes for the arms, which are also protected. They didn’t seem to care.

“You figure out what it is like for a mother to hug a daughter, the heart is tight, very tight,” said Dirce.

Zani, who produced the curtain, runs a party decoration company, a branch that was affected during the pandemic. He usually donates flowers from the parties to nursing homes, where he noted that residents now have little chance of seeing the family.

After talking to psychologists, therapists and other specialists, Zani tested a pilot program with the plastic curtain in a nursing home, and plans to offer them in other nursing homes around the city.

“The starting point was the heart, it was to feel this difficulty of the family and the person who is confined, who can no longer meet,” he said.

