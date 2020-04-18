In 1942, Joseph Schumpeter wrote a book called Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy. This book became a classic of economic literature and must-read. In fact, in a time of isolation, it is worth mentioning the writer Eduardo Agualusa: “Reading is the best way to counter isolation. Readers are not islands. They are expanding universes”.

In his book, Schumpeter introduces a concept that I find very interesting to explore in these coronavirus times: the concept of creative destruction. But what is creative destruction? Creative destruction defines the process that promotes productivity growth. Productivity is the ability of society to obtain greater production from a given input. Creative destruction would be the main force behind economic progress. Creation and creative destruction would always go hand in hand. According to Schumpeter, “the process of creative destruction is the essential fact of capitalism”. Still the author: “This is what capitalism consists of and what should be the concern of every capitalist”.

The era from the end of the Civil War until the United States entered World War I was the greatest of eras of creative destruction. At that time, the railways replaced horses and carts as a means of transport. Steel replaced iron and wood. The country prospered because it destroyed jobs and closed factories, promoting the generation of new jobs and the opening of new factories. Creative destruction is the price of building a new society. The golden rules guaranteed by the American government were the protection of property rights and the guarantee of the execution of contracts.

The day after this crisis will bring us to another world, with different habits and another organization of the productive sectors. Consumer behavior and business models have undergone profound changes. We will live a Schumpeterian creative destruction.

The home office, calls via Skype, Zoom, Teams and others are here to stay. Today, Zoom is worth 50% more than all American airlines combined. The offices will be remodeled both in size and opening hours. The use of public transport such as subways, buses and ferries will be reinvented. The airlines will change their operations, with a reduction in the number of trips. China will no longer be the factory of the world and the other countries, the mall. The world can no longer depend on a single supplier of essential goods like hospital equipment. Efficiency without taking into account the survival strategy will have to be completely rethought. Globalization tends to slow down and, seeing this, China even before the crisis was already buying companies worldwide in all sectors.

Brazil will need to take a stand against the new globalization and free trade. It will be necessary to promote a kind of Marshall Plan in the infrastructure sector, in particular in sanitation. It is not possible – nor can we – live with communities next to our homes without water and without minimum conditions of sanitary hygiene. Otherwise, we will have covid-20.

The economic challenge posed by the current health crisis is unmatched in modern history. We are probably inaugurating a new world order. In the case of the energy sector, despite the low oil prices, we do not believe that the energy transition will suffer many postponements. In the new world order, all investments that bring new technologies and improvements in the quality of life should have priority. This is not the case in the oil industry.

The crisis has put us in front of a series of challenging questions that need quick and new answers. Simple but not easy answers. But the darkest hour is always before dawn. In other words, there are signs of a better future.

The fact is that the State’s action will have to be reformulated. But, as the French thinker Luc Ferry said, “we will need a lot of pedagogy and, above all, a lot of courage from our post-crisis leaders to return, sweetly but firmly, from Keynes to Schumpeter”.

* DIRECTOR OF THE BRAZILIAN INFRASTRUCTURE CENTER (CBIE)

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

.