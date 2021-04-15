Creative Challenge 2021, organized by Reply, kicks off in search of tomorrow’s creative talents

Reply announces the opening of the registration period to participate in Creative Challenge 2021, the team competition and part of the program Reply Challenges which brings together creative students and young people from all over the world. The challenge is to develop a creative concept conceived by some of the most skilled art directors and marketing and communication professionals in Europe.

In last year’s edition, more than 6,200 participants between the ages of 18 and 29 from more than 70 countries responded to the call and, divided into more than 1,000 teams, submitted more than 500 projects.

The challenge, which will take place online from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 May, is enriched with the participation of world-renowned partners such as AC Milan, Ducati, Easyjet, Miele, Mondelez International, Pamela Reif, Sky, Telekom and Tuc, who They will sponsor each of the contest categories.

Creative teams will have 48 hours to develop and present their creative proposal in one of the following categories: “Activation of the fan base”, “Activation of the brand”, “Employer brand”, “Employee engagement”, ” Digital customer experience “,” Digital gamification “,” Innovative design “,” Brand experience “and” Social networks “.

The contest not only measures criteria such as creativity, but also innovation, uniqueness and compliance with the partners’ briefing, which will be combined to determine the winning team in each category. The projects will be evaluated by a jury of experts, made up of professionals from the Reply Group creative agencies and the creative partners of the contest.

The team that achieves the first place in its category will have the opportunity to present its project in the final phase, scheduled online for July 1, during which the jury will select the winning project from the entire contest.

To learn more about Creative Challenge 2021 and to register, visit challenges.reply.com.

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Through its network of highly specialized companies, Reply partners with major European corporations in the telecommunications and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors, in the definition and development of business models ready for new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of things. Reply offers consulting services, systems integration and digital services. www.reply.com

