Creation of Inmecob would save 600 million pesos annually: Monreal

The Morena coordinator in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, defended this Thursday his proposal to create the National Institute of Markets and Competition for Well-being (Inmecob), and stated that starting up would generate savings of up to 23% per year, which is equivalent to approximately 600 million pesos.

Yesterday, Monreal raised the disappearance of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), the Federal Commission on Economic Competition (Cofece), and the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), to make way for a new autonomous institution, with legal autonomy, which would lead carry out the functions of the three organizations indicated.

Inmecob will maintain its autonomy

In a video broadcast through social networks, the Morenoite leader stressed that the creation of the autonomous institute would benefit the streamlining of operations by reducing administrative times that affect the profitability of projects, in addition to providing consistency to regulators and certainty to the regulated.

Ricardo Monreal assured that the institution he proposes would help improve the functions of the bodies that currently fulfill them

He indicated that the institute intends to reform article 28 of the Constitution, which would create a body with legal personality, technical, operational and management autonomy. He stressed that the autonomy and processes that the IFT, Cofece and CRE are currently carrying out would not be jeopardized.

“On the contrary, the objective of the initiative is to strengthen its functions,” he assured.

He mentioned that the initiative will have to be first discussed, modified, and in its case approved by a majority, as it is a reform of article 28 of the Constitution, which will require “a great consensus”, since Morena does not have a qualified majority of according to the law.

When presenting his initiative, Monreal referred to the fact that Inmecob would allow an end to the excesses committed by these organizations, as in the case of Cofece, which until 2018 had 22 officials who earned more than the President of the Republic.

It may interest you:AMLO agrees with merger of CRE, IFT and Cofece “if it is to save”

This morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he agreed with the proposal if it means savings for the federation, and criticized the excesses of the IFT’s bureaucratic staff, which with more than 40 addresses has achieved “very little progress” in the objectives of its creation.