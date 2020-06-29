During the last days Twitter is filling up with images similar to a diagram in the S that show the closest accounts to a profile from the social network. Many have called these types of images Twitter Circle.

These circles of interaction They are graphics that show the avatars of the people or accounts with which a Twitter account interacts the most.. That is, the profiles that are most answered, liked or retweeted.

And how are they achieved? With Chirpty.com, a personal HackerTyper project.

Creating a Twitter interaction circle

Chirpty is a personal project of HackerTyper, known on Twitter as @ Duiker101, who on his blog has told what the tool consists of, how he created it and how believes that its development can be a great exercise for any aspiring programmer. A plus to take it into account.

Using the Twitter API to obtain interactions, an algorithm to calculate the people with whom it interacts the most, a data structure to order the results and an image rendering to obtain the final result, the web carries out its task. The HackerTyper article explains in detail.

Simply enter the username to obtain our Twitter Circle, without logging into the social network or providing any type of authorization to access our data

Just go to Chirpty.com, enter the username (the website will not ask us to log into Twitter or any type of access to our data) and the service will go to work to provide us with our circle of interaction.

Of course, it is not always possible to do it immediately, so sometimes we will have to wait a few minutes Or, failing that, pay US $ 0.99 to its creator to skip the queue. In short, a curious way of knowing who we interact with most frequently on the blue bird social network.

