         Create your own karaoke songs for free from this website

It seems like a fad of the past, but it is entertainment that has never gone away. He karaoke It has been alive for many years, it has continued to be even transformed into a video game and it will last because the moments of fun it provides us are really great. It is impossible not to have fun.

The problem, many times, is that it is difficult to recreate without adequate resources. Beyond microphones and a stereo, the songs (without the vocal part, of course) are the main thing. And they are usually not easy to come by.

Vocals Remover allows us to eliminate the voices of a song and obtain an instrumental version for karaoke

In order that we can Create karaoke songs easily and free of charge We have a web-based tool like Vocals Remover.

Eliminating vocals from any song

How Vocals Remover works is extremely simple. We will only have to have the song to transform into mp3 or wav format, keep in mind that it does not weigh more than 80 MB and upload it to the web by dragging the file or loading the musical theme from our computer.

Once the song is uploaded, this service will start to work showing us a message with some thanks: “The band is re-recording without the singer … This could take a minute or two”. When we see this it is important that we keep the web open; if we close it we will lose the job.

Depending on the song, the result will be better or worse, but in all the tests we have carried out, the theme we obtain is perfectly suited for karaoke.

As soon as it finishes, it will show us a button to download the song that we have uploaded without the vocal part. The singer or singers will have disappeared as if by magic. It should be noted that depending on the song the result will be better or worse, but in all the tests we have carried out, what we obtain is a song in which most of the musical base is still present, making it ideal for karaoke. It is not perfect, but it is much better than nothing.

Vocals Remover is a free service, as we have already mentioned, and only limit its use to seven songs per week. If you want to collaborate with the creator, after passing a song through the voice extractor we have the option of making a financial donation or tweeting about the service to publicize it.

