The current pandemic is developing different forms of consumption to which companies must permanently adapt and even adapt.

Currently, e-commerce retail sales from 2019 to 2023 have presented a compound annual growth rate of 17.8 as part of development in major countries.

According to Statista, India will be in first place in terms and even Mexico is among the 10 countries with more pleasure in shopping online. Of course, some product categories are more popular than others.

The main thing to adapt to these changes is « analyze », for this you must detect the hard data on your platforms. And you will be able to discover in which seasons these are highest.

You should also “Anticipate”, although no one can know that constant monitoring of current changes will become a trend tomorrow, it will allow you to predict what the economic sectors will be.

Start a strategic planning:

María Teresa Fernández Alles in the text Marketing management issues, part two points for the strategy and marketing plans, first the strategy and the competitive advantage.

· The strategy must first be considered, this set of actions aimed at achieving a sustainable competitive advantage in times defendable in the face of competition and the use of your resources and capabilities.

· Regarding competitive advantage, it depends on the characteristics or attributes that give you superiority over its immediate competitors.

Organization levels:

· Corporate level: it is essential to know the capabilities, strengths and weaknesses of your brand and how far it can go. Especially to avoid future problems. Teamwork goes hand in hand, as it is right now, when more than a good job in general is needed.

· Division level: these are the parts into which the company is divided and the content of the corporate and division plans, from the corporate mission the definition of the business, assessment of growth opportunities, assessment of growth opportunities and organization and culture corporate.

· Business unit level: at this level, strategic plans are prepared for each unit. Therefore, the definition of the mission of the units, the SWOT analysis, the formulation of objectives, formulation of strategies, formulation and application of programs and control of results are carried out.

· Product level: Finally, a marketing plan focused on the product-market is developed. Considering that the business units are divided into different product levels.

