Usually the topic of virtual machines we tend to consider mainly in desktop environments where they have more sense and utility, but since current mobile devices have so much processing power, it is not unreasonable that we can use them to virtualize other systems, although it does not make much sense or utility.

This is perhaps the case of UTM, a complete host of virtual machines for iOS that allows us to run Windows, Android or Linux directly on our iPhone or iPad, and without the need for a jailbreak.

Free, open source and no need to jailbreak

UTM is an open source project in developmentSo there really is no public release, nor do they have dates for one. They are looking for help from developers and you can find all the details on GitHub.

Nevertheless, it is possible to test it on your device following the detailed instructions available for it. The first thing you should know is that you are going to need an Apple developer account to be able to sideload unapproved applications without the need to jailbreak. In other words, apps like UTM.

If you already have one or if you create a new account, you can install UTM simply from the AltStore. The biggest problem you would face is what they warn on the UTM website, Apple’s free developer accounts require you to log in every seven days to stay active, and right now you also face a bug in iOS 13.3.1 with free accounts . You can use earlier or later versions of the system.

