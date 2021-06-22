Create videos in the color tone of your favorite movie

One of the most interesting resources to make your film or short film express more forcefully what you want to convey with them is to use color matching, a tool that will allow you to establish the color of all your videos more uniformly to that fits your content. Surely you have seen many futuristic films where blue or white tones predominate, films set in the desert where practically everything on the screen is perceived as yellowish, or films that pretend to take place in the forties or fifties, where everything has an old-fashioned pastel color.

With the Wondershare Filmora X video editor you will be able to make all these adjustments easily so that your projects are unique and captivate your audience even more. Don’t underestimate the strength of color in your video projects! There are specialists who are exclusively dedicated to the treatment of color in films, short films and advertisements, so this is really a part of your projects that deserves all the attention you can give it.

Make color adjustments with Wondershare Filmora X

Color correction and grading is one of the most interesting tools in Wondershare Filmora X, as we have just seen. To make color adjustments in your video projects, you just have to go to the timeline and right click on the video clip you want to retouch. This will show you a menu where you will be able to make adjustments to the color of that clip or any other, and thus you will be able to adjust all the necessary tones so that your project has the exact image you are looking for.

Discover all the advantages of Wondershare Filmora X

Wondershare Filmora X is a video editor that has many other advantages, such as the use of green screen, split screen, or endless transitions and effects, among many others.

Green screen

You will surely need to use green screen for a wide variety of scenes. With Wondershare Filmora X you will be able to use it easily and with a high quality detection engine to ensure that the result is excellent. In this way you will be able to record your scenes and place them in unreal contexts or that you simply cannot record in their authentic location.

Split screen

In countless projects, the split screen is a great tool to show two independent scenes simultaneously, for example, one where a person is explaining something, and another where a map or the content to be transmitted is shown. Be that as it may, with Wondershare Filmora X you will be able to use this feature easily to create the most varied content.

Picture-in-picture

Picture-in-picture is a technique where you will be able to insert one video into another. Thanks to Wondershare Filmora X you will be able to use this tool for all kinds of visual combinations.

Screen recording

If your audiovisual project goes less through the cinema and more through the creation of tutorials or the recording of gaming videos, screen recording is one of the tools that will interest you the most. Wondershare Filmora X allows you to easily record the content of your screen, microphone and webcam to have enough material for any type of tutorial or gaming video.

Transitions and effects

How could it be otherwise, Wondershare Filmora X has a wide variety of transitions and effects designed to get the best out of your content and make it much more dynamic and captivating. Also, Wondershare updates its libraries continuously to add more effects.

Titles and subtitles

Finally, Wondershare Filmora X has excellent tools to mount titles and subtitles in your videos, with dynamic effects and with many different fonts that will allow you to perfect the presentation of your videos and adapt them to each context.

Install Wondershare Filmora X and start making the most of the color in your videos!

Download Wondershare Filmora X now to make the most of your videos by retouching their color and taking advantage of tools such as picture-in-picture, split screen, green screen and many more! Remember that you can also subscribe to its official YouTube channel to discover more tips and advice about this software and participate in the movement of its community. Take your movies and shorts to the next level with Wondershare Filmora X!