Create ‘Vegan spider silk’ as a clean alternative to single-use plastic

Researchers from the University of Cambridge have created a plant-based polymer that mimics the properties of spider silk and it could replace single-use plastics in many products.

The material was created using a new approach to assembling plant proteins in materials that mimic silk at the molecular level. The energy efficient method, using sustainable ingredients, results in a separate plastic-like film, which can be manufactured on an industrial scale.

A ‘structural’ color that does not fade can be added to the polymer, and it can also be used to make waterproof coatings.

The material is compostable in the home, while other types of bioplastics require industrial composting facilities to degrade. Furthermore, the material developed by Cambridge no chemical modifications required of its natural components, so can safely degrade in most natural settings.

The new product sIt will be marketed by Xampla, a spin-off from the University of Cambridge developing replacements for single-use plastics and microplastics. The company will present a range of single-use sachets and capsules later this year, which can replace the plastic used in everyday products such as dishwasher tablets and detergent capsules for clothes. The results are published in the journal Nature Communications.

For many years, the professor Tuomas knowles of the Cambridge Department of Chemistry Yusuf Hamied has been investigating the behavior of proteins. Much of his research has focused on what happens when proteins misfold or “misbehave,” and how this relates to human health and disease, primarily human disease. Alzheimer’s.

“We typically investigate how functional protein interactions allow us to stay healthy and how irregular interactions are implicated in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Knowles, who led the current research. “It was a surprise to find that our research could also tackle a big sustainability problem: that of plastic pollution “.

As part of their protein research, Knowles and his group became interested in why materials like spider silk are so strong when they have such weak molecular bonds. “We found that one of the key characteristics that gives spider silk its strength is that the hydrogen bonds are arranged regularly in space and at a very high density,” Knowles said.

The co-author, the doctor Marc Rodriguez Garcia, a postdoctoral researcher in Knowles’ group who is now Head of R&D at Xampla, began looking at how to replicate this regular self-assembly in other proteins. Proteins have a propensity for molecular self-organization and self-assembly, and plant proteins in particular are abundant and they can be obtained sustainably as by-products of the food industry.

Researchers successfully replicated the structures found in spider silk using soy protein isolate, a protein with a completely different composition. “Because all proteins are made of polypeptide chains, under the right conditions we can make plant proteins self-assemble like spider silk“Said Knowles.” In a spider, the silk protein dissolves in an aqueous solution, which is then assembled into an immensely strong fiber through a spinning process that requires very little energy. ”

“Other researchers have been working directly with silk materials as a replacement for plastic, but they are still an animal product,” said Rodríguez García. “In a way, I haveWe created ‘vegan spider silk’, we have created the same material without the spider. ”

Any replacement of the plastic requires another polymer; the two in nature that exist in abundance are polysaccharides and polypeptides. Cellulose and nanocellulose are polysaccharides and have been used for a variety of applications, but they often require some form of crosslinking to form strong materials. Proteins self-assemble and can form strong materials like silk without modification chemical, but it is much more difficult to work with them.

The researchers used Soy Protein Isolate (SPI) as their test plant protein, since it is readily available as a by-product of soybean oil production. Plant proteins like SPI are poorly soluble in water, making it difficult to control their self-assembly into ordered structures.

The new technique uses an ecological mixture of acetic acid and water, combined with ultrasound and high temperatures, to improve the solubility of SPI. This method produces protein structures with improved intermolecular interactions guided by the formation of hydrogen bonds. In a second step, the solvent is removed, resulting in a water-insoluble film.