“The swabs, produced in a simple way with 3D printing, represent an alternative with the possibility of manufacturing in Mexico,” says the Maximum House of Studies.

The Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (ICAT) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) designed, through a PCR test, a hyssop prototype and its transport bottle for the Covid-19 diagnostic sampling.

In a statement, the Highest House of Studies detailed that the Group of Biomedical Devices was the one that created said tool with biocompatible and biodegradable material, which provides greater security to health personnel when they are in front of a person suspected of having coronavirus.

The text indicates that the selected material reduces the impact on the environment after the confinement of the waste after the sanitization treatment, a mandatory process in health regulations.

“Swabs, easily produced with 3D printing, represent an alternative with the possibility of manufacturing in Mexico, so its use in hospitals across the country could be accessible and fast. The prototype is not intended to replicate the existing models ”, explains the letter.

According to the academic institution, this university innovation seeks to mitigate the lack of this basic input in the Covid-19 screening test, caused by excessive global demand and restriction in its marketing by international companies.

“The hyssop is in the technological validation phase and is being tested in various public hospitals and laboratories, both from UNAM and from outside; it is expected that in the short term the results will be confirmed to confirm its viability ”, he indicates.

Once approved, it would go to a mass production stage, in collaboration with 3D printing companies, which would make it easier to carry out a greater number of tests to detect people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.