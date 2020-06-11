As erythrocytes, also known as red blood cells or red blood cells, circulate throughout the body, releasing the oxygen they carry bound to hemoglobin. This converts these biconcave disc-shaped cells into potential drug carriers or nanoparticles. However, the complexity and fragility of biological cells limit the possibility of modifying them in order to increase their functions.

In order to solve this problem, Jeffrey Brinker and his team, from the University of New Mexico, in collaboration with researchers from the Technological University of South China, undertook the task of designing artificial red blood cells that had the same characteristics and properties as the biological, in addition to some other additional function.

According to the study published by the ACS Nano magazine, the synthesis process consisted of 4 stages. First, the authors coated human red blood cells from donors with a thin layer of silica. As a result, they obtained molds, 10 nanometers thick, of the structure of the erythrocytes, which reproduced all their internal and external characteristics. They then coated these molds with the polymers chitosan, present in the shells of mollusks such as shrimp, and alginate, produced by certain species of seaweed, which gave the artificial cells elasticity, once the silica had been dissolved with hydrofluoric acid. Finally, the scientists coated the replicas with fragments of biological red blood cell membranes.

The red blood cell membrane contains several proteins that play an important role in the survival of these cells. For example, CD47 prevents macrophages from killing red blood cells by allowing cells in the immune system to recognize red blood cells as the body’s own cells. Thus, the presence of this protein in artificial cells guaranteed its circulation through the cardiovascular system without undergoing any attack by the immunocytes. Furthermore, synthetic erythrocytes also preserved the expression and correct orientation of the AB0 system antigens and Rh factor.

However, it is its characteristic flattened sphere shape with a slight depression in the center, along with the ability to deform, that allows red blood cells to pass through microcapillaries, even smaller than the cells themselves, and regain their structure. original. Experiments carried out in mice showed that artificial red cells had these mechanical properties, in addition to confirming their biocompatibility, since they circulated for more than 48 hours through the living system without causing adverse reactions or tissue damage.

But did they retain the ability to transport oxygen? According to the data, the answer seems affirmative. However, Brinker and his collaborators were not only able to bind hemoglobin to the surface of synthetic red blood cells, but also cancer drugs, magnetic nanoparticles or contrast agents to obtain images by magnetic resonance, thanks to the properties of the polymers used to coat them.

In conclusion, the scientists also highlight the possibility of using the new synthetic erythrocytes as biosensors, capable of detecting and eliminating bacterial toxins.

Marta Pulido Salgado

Reference: “Biomimetic rebuilding of multifunctional red blood cells: modular design using functional components”, by J. Guo et al., In ACSNano, published on May 11, 2020.